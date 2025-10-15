5 Sleek Gadgets That Will Go Well With The Slim iPhone Air
Apple doesn't divert from its "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra too often, but when it does, the market is equal parts excited and shocked. The iPhone Air had been rumored for several months and has finally come to fruition with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. It doesn't have much new to offer — apart from being astonishingly slim at just 5.6mm. Whether its thinness is a factor that can keep the product class alive for long is an answer only time can tell — but for now, the excitement surrounding the phone has given us an opportunity to explore some accessories that work well with the device's slim profile.
The device, like nearly every iPhone released since 2020, comes with MagSafe compatibility — unlocking a whole new world of accessories that can conveniently snap on its back to add function. We've scoured the internet for gadgets we think will complement your new iPhone Air purchase, and we made our picks keeping a few considerations in mind.
The key selling point of the iPhone Air is its thinness — so any accessory that adds unnecessary bulk is automatically out of the question. Fortunately, there are a handful of cleverly designed gadgets that manage to preserve the device's form while bringing meaningful function. To aid us with the selection of these products, we've referred to customer ratings in addition to reviews by experts in the industry. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of the article.
MagSafe power bank
One of the biggest sacrifices the iPhone Air has to make to maintain its sleek aesthetic is the capacity of the battery inside. Several reviews have raised concerns regarding the phone's lackluster battery performance — which is only likely to get worse as the device ages. Apple makes a good profit selling the iPhone, but a decent chunk of its revenue comes through the assortment of accessories the company advertises as well. These typically include cables, power adapters, and phone cases.
In true Apple fashion, the company announced a solution to a problem it had created in the keynote moments prior — a slim power bank that snaps on the back of the iPhone Air via MagSafe magnets. The power bank costs $99 and adds an additional 65% of battery to the iPhone Air — which might actually help the device last a full day. It can charge the iPhone Air at 12W, or up to 20W if you're connected to a power source.
You could do a lot better than Apple's official option when it comes to a battery bank, though. The Anker Nano Power Bank retains a slim profile and offers a comparatively higher capacity at 5,000 mAh, with 15W of fast charging. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and at $54.99, it basically undercuts the price of Apple's power bank by half while offering more juice on the go.
ESR Geo MagSafe Wallet
Of the many unique MagSafe accessories for the iPhone, a magnetic wallet can be a useful addition if you primarily carry around cards. A good wallet will snap securely onto the back of your iPhone, but those with weaker magnets might have a hard time staying put when you take your phone in and out of your pocket. Fortunately, there are plenty of high-quality options out there, and the ESR Geo MagSafe Wallet pushes the sense of security a notch higher.
It's a magnetic accessory compatible with every iPhone that features MagSafe, and can carry up to five cards. Like other RFID-blocking wallets, this one by ESR keeps you safe from electronic pickpocketing. It can fold open, so you can store an ID card for quick display. It also doubles as a kickstand for your iPhone, and since MagSafe accessories can rotate, you can prop your phone up either vertically or horizontally.
At $42.99, it's clearly not the most affordable MagSafe wallet you can buy for an iPhone — but that's because it's also packing in Find My functionality. You can pair the wallet with the Find My app on your iPhone and track it down if you ever happen to misplace it. It also comes with a speaker that can ping its location, making it easier to locate. The wallet has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and earned a score of 8/10 in an XDA review.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station
If you're deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, it's fair to assume that you also own a pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch. Though newer AirPods models support wireless and faster USB-C charging — the same as modern iPhones — the Apple Watch requires you to carry its proprietary charging puck everywhere you go. Then there's the hassle of multiple cables and power adapters if you need to charge all three accessories at once.
This is the exact scenario the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station is designed to solve. It can be used to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time, using a common power source. Though it's not an accessory that stays on your iPhone Air all the time, it fits the overall sleek aesthetic thanks to its compact form factor — especially when you consider the fact that it is replacing three different chargers and a mess of cables.
It folds up nicely when you need to carry it, making it easily pocketable. Anker recommends plugging it into a power adapter that can pull at least 30W from the wall, and the MagGo Charging Station even has an indicator light to relay this information. It supports Qi2 wireless charging, so your iPhone Air can take advantage of faster wireless charging speeds. The gadget costs $110 and has amassed close to 3,400 reviews with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
Torras iPhone Air Case
Despite its thinness, the iPhone Air is the most durable phone Apple has manufactured, and it's all thanks to the incredible engineering and a tough titanium frame all around. Apple's claims were made evident in a durability test carried out by JerryRigEverything — the iPhone Air is deceptively strong, to say the least. That, however, doesn't make it indestructible or immune to the daily wear and tear that phones are subjected to — think dents, scratches, and, in unfortunate cases, cracked screens.
Most consumers will likely admire the iPhone Air's sleek design for a few minutes before slapping on a case. This may be unavoidable, but you can specifically shop for ultra-thin cases that add minimal thickness to the phone's build. The Torras iPhone Air Case is a popular pick on Amazon, with over 3,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star rating. It's designed keeping in mind the iPhone Air's key selling point, so you're barely adding any bulk. You also get detachable buttons that come in three different colors.
The important bits, like the camera module and the screen are protected by a raised lip going all around. The case also features MagSafe magnets, which many slimmer cases often skip. This will preserve its magnetic strength when you use other MagSafe accessories. It also comes with protection for the iPhone's Camera Control button – all this for a list price of $30 makes this a must-have accessory for the iPhone Air.
MOFT Tripod Stand and Wallet
You may have come across a few utilitarian phone cases with built-in kickstands or PopSockets — the latter even comes in MagSafe versions now. Continuing the trend of making good use of the iPhone Air's MagSafe feature, the MOFT Tripod Stand and Wallet can prove to be a useful addition. Though the product has been available for a couple of years now and is universally supported across all MagSafe-compatible iPhones, something about its one-piece origami design makes it feel like it's been purpose-built for the iPhone Air all along.
As a tripod, it allows you to prop up your iPhone in a handful of different ways and heights. It's secure enough to be used for filming, or even as a mini selfie stick for added stability and a slightly wider field of view. The MOFT Tripod Stand and Wallet retails for $50 and comes in various colors, so you can accessorize your iPhone as you please. The product is quite popular with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and 9to5Mac's review showcases its various use cases quite well.
It's also quite functional as a wallet case, and can hold up to two cards with support for NFC — which can be a nice-to-have convenience if you use contactless payments regularly. Alternatively, you can also pick up a tripod-only version of the accessory if you don't need its phone wallet extension — it's available for a little less money and is slimmer.
How we picked these products
There is a sea of accessories for smartphones — especially iPhones. With options available at different price points and form factors, it's often tricky to recommend specific gadgets that work for all. The selection criteria for this list mainly revolved around accessories that added meaningful function to the iPhone Air, while also preserving its slim build.
For individual listings, we looked at the product's popularity and rating on Amazon. Both of these metrics are often solid indicators since they come from authentic consumers who have bought and used the product. We have also referred to a few publications like 9to5Mac and XDA that are reputed sources and do thorough and unbiased testing of gadgets.
As to why we've selected the products we've showcased — gadgets like the Anker Nano power bank and the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 charging station both address the iPhone Air's weakest pillar — its battery life. The phone case by Torras adds a protective layer while not ruining the iPhone Air's form factor. If you want something even lighter, then wallet options from MOFT and ESR are always an option.
Additionally, the good thing about MagSafe accessories is that they're compatible with nearly every modern iPhone — the picks on this list just happen to work and look extra nice with the ultra-thin iPhone Air.