10 Celebrities Who Drive Mopar Cars
Since the dawn of the Crosstown horsepower wars in the Golden Age of American muscle, when heavy Chrysler Iron battled for bragging rights, to the modern street and strip scene where big horsepower Hellcats and SRT Demons rip holes in the night with their menacing supercharged screech, the biggest celebrities have always driven, collected, obsessed over, and occasionally wrecked Mopar muscle. Mopar has ridden into this position from humble beginnings, but high-priced collectibles and limited-run factory customs have cemented Chrysler's muscle cars as must-have items for A-list celebrities with a taste for American firepower, automotive design, and going like hell.
Mopar cars themselves have become celebrities in their own right, so it is only fitting that they take up positions of honor in the collections of car-obsessed entertainers, athletes, and cultural icons. Many of the Mopars owned by the stars have become known names in their own right, such as Joe Rogan's "SickFish" and Kevin Hart's "Menace."
Forgoing finicky Italian and German offerings, these celebrities have become known for their preference for Mopar, whether it is a vintage Plymouth or the latest supercharged Dodge. Some of the Mopars in celebrity garages are original survivors, some are modern muscle cars, while still others bridge the gap between old and new with high-dollar restomods that bring old Barracudas, Chargers, and their brethren roaring into the modern era.
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel rose to stardom alongside an enviable collection of cars on the big screen, and his on-screen alter ego, Dominic Toretto of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, has had an outsized impact on car culture and Hollywood car chases alike. In real life, Diesel rocks a stunning 1970 Charger that has been given the works by the mad minds at SpeedKore Performance.
The dark wizardry of Jim Kacmarcik and the boys out of Grafton, Wisconsin, who dubbed their creation "Tantrum," has turned what was already a bad ride into something truly sinister. The 1970 Challenger was given a complete carbon body kit, shaving considerable weight off its old Detroit hull. Not content to put the Charger on a diet, SpeedKore imbued Diesel's ride with the beating heart of a high-performance competition speedboat, namely, a Mercury Marine Racing 9.0-liter engine that boasts twin turbochargers and reputedly produces a behemoth 1,650 hp.
If, like Diesel's Toretto, you live your life a quarter of a mile at a time, then this is just the accessory you need, as the next stoplight is closer than ever with this lightning-fast ride at your beck and call. Provided, that is, that you can drive stick, as this Mopar is correctly equipped with a straightforward six-speed whose business end is a pistol grip, which seems about right if you are familiar with Diesel's work.
Jay Leno
Jay Leno has become as famous for his burgeoning and enviable collection of cars as for his entire body of work, and rightly so. His collection is as extensive as it is tasteful, replete with historically significant pieces housed in its well-kept halls. While it is probably the case that there are more Mopar products in Leno's garage than in most dealerships, his beloved 68 Dart GTS stands out in his massive collection and has earned a special place in his heart.
The Dart is notable in several ways. To begin with, the Dart nameplate is not the first that comes to mind when the conversation turns to Mopar muscle. The Dart had been conceived in the early 60s as a small commuter, with a more compact stance than its more famous brethren. However, by the time 68 rolled around, execs had succumbed to temptation and shoehorned a solid 383 under the hood of the little Dart, good for 300 horses, and the little Dart came alive.
Leno's 68 Dart GTS is an enviable example of the breed. It is a relative rarity, not only being one of the few to leave the factory that year specced with the larger 383, but also for being a true one-owner vehicle when Leno picked her up. The Dart is largely stock, except for some on-point Cragar mag wheels, just like they liked them back in the day.
Bill Goldberg
Wrestler and car guy Bill Goldberg has a solid collection of muscle cars and has established himself in the Mopar community with a number of sweet rides, among which is his 1968 Plymouth GTX. Back in '68, Plymouth was known for muscle and actually moved almost 20,000 of these units, which was a pretty good showing for a nameplate at the time.
However, while the Plymouth, considered "the gentleman's muscle car," was not exactly uncommon in its time, very few GTXs were equipped with a convertible top, and even fewer of those came with the 440ci V8 engine option. The Venn diagram of big motor and ragtop puts Goldberg's Plymouth into a rare category, with reputedly fewer than 1,000 leaving the factory set up in this fashion.
Therefore, this GTX is an extremely rare convertible, and one that Goldberg has owned not once, but twice. After driving the Plymouth extensively, he sold it but quickly regretted it. Goldberg asked a friend to make a straw purchase for him to avoid paying a celebrity tax. Once it was back in his hands, Goldberg brought it out to Graveyard Carz for a complete restoration. Finished out in Mopar favorite B5 Blue, and with a very original blue interior, Goldberg's ride is a real head-turner.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart often jokes about his small stature, but when it comes to collecting high-profile rides, Hart stands tall as an aficionado, and there's plenty of Mopar muscle in his stable of rare rides, including an enviable Plymouth Barracuda.
Hart bought himself a 1970 Barracuda for his birthday. Painstakingly crafted by the legends over at SpeedKore, Hart turned up the volume on this slick sled when he took ownership, yanking out the already potent Hemi under the hood and having it replaced with a fire-breathing blown 6.2-liter taken directly from a Dodge Challenger Demon.
This car, appropriately named "Menace," has become almost as famous as its owner on the car show circuit, with appearances at SEMA and elsewhere. However, it was an accident that really put it in the news when the 'Cuda, with Hart as its passenger, was involved in an accident that left Hart hospitalized. There is no word on whether the boys over at SpeedKore saved any custom Lakeshore Blue paint for touch-ups.
Richard Rawlings
Famed Gas Monkey, star of TV's "Fast and Loud" and noted buyer and/or seller of everything with a VIN, Richard Rawlings has seemingly had one of everything, at least before selling it on. One that managed to hold his attention, at least for a time, is his enviable '71 Challenger, equipped with a monster of a custom drivetrain and the good looks to match.
Rawlings has never been shy about preaching the virtue of Mopar muscle, and anyone who has watched his Gas Monkey Garage series knows he is a huge fan of the body styles of both the Challenger and Challenger II, with their iconic shapes. Rawlings can often be found haunting the backroads in search of his next barn find when he isn't trying his luck at a car auction.
One of the standout Challengers to pass through Rawlings' hands was a beautiful green Challenger that Rawlings equipped with a 6.4L 392 Hemi, taken from a 2015 Charger Scat Back. This engine had various other mods, such as a Magnaflow exhaust, upgraded Wilwood brakes and vented rotors, and a Magnum Force prolink suspension.
Joe Rogan
A longtime collector from the early days, before such things were de rigueur, Joe Rogan has built a truly solid collection over the years. As you might expect from a man with a reputation for loving action, Rogan has owned more than a few pieces of Mopar history. One of the highlights of that group is his 1971 Plymouth Barracuda, a truly custom sled that has earned the moniker "SickFish," and absolutely lives up to it.
This silver Barracuda in Joe Rogan's stable has become a celebrity in its own right and draws crowds whenever it is displayed at car shows around the world, thanks to its slick silver exterior and dropped stance.
Car legend Troy Trepanier and Chip Foose rebuilt the car. It was a looker after the build, but when it was in Rogan's hands, he made it drive as well as it looked. A full second restoration by Roadster Shop focused on its front aprons, core support assembly, perimeter-style frame, and a new six-speed mated to a 7-liter LS7 Longblock, bringing power output to about 750 horsepower. A bespoke chassis and custom suspension mean that this fish can move.
Dwayne the Rock Johnson
Can you smell what the Rock is cooking? Chances are, it smells like burnt rubber, especially if Johnson is behind the wheel of one of the many Mopars he has been spotted driving over the years. Whether as the character Hobbs in the Fast and the Furious franchise or in his private life, there have been numerous Mopars associated with the Rock.
On screen and in his personal life, The Rock has been spotted behind the wheel of some serious muscle, and his personal collection includes many high-end exotics, tactical vehicles, and one-off customs. However, it was a relatively humble Mopar that apparently gained the Rock's affection, at least for a time.
That unlikely ride was a 1999 Plymouth Prowler, a vehicle tied to a movie production in Florida, which Johnson was spotted driving numerous times while on location in Miami. This purple metallic Plymouth was one of the last cars to bear the company's storied nameplate. It was a Chip Foose-designed roadster that looked like a concept car that had escaped to the street, with open wheel wells and a sleek coupe body. It made for a strong send-off to the brand, and it is unclear who had the unenviable job of prying it out of the Rock's big mitts once shooting was wrapped up.
John Cena
Meep Meep! When you hear John Cena roaring up in his 1970 Road Runner, you better get out of the way. One of many cars in his collection, the big orange Superbird is a true standout with a notable history and is beloved amongst the Mopar faithful.
The big Superbird is much sought after, as much for its almost absurd essence of NASCAR design as for its rarity. The story of the unusually named Superbird is inextricably bound to the rules of NASCAR that demanded that any car entered into the races had to have a production run that totaled a certain minimum of units.
The practical upshot of this rule was that some serious firepower was deployed against American asphalt to get a winner onto the NASCAR circuit: hence the Superbird. It was equipped with the heavy-hitting Hemi, and is titled as a one-owner car, a feather in the cap of any collector. Its aerodynamic nose work and extra large rear spoiler, along with the fact that NASCAR pulled the plug on the Aero program causing Plymouth to shelve the car, makes this "Bird a standout anywhere Cena rolls up.
Billie Eilish
Mopar toys are not only for boys, and desirable cars are not only found among the vast collections of hardcore collectors. In fact, one of the hottest factory rides around was actually Billie Eilish's first car. But it would not be her last Mopar ride, and might just be the beginning of a future collection.
Billie Eilish received a 2019 SRT Hellcat for her 17th birthday as a gift from her record label, Interscope Records. And what a birthday present it was, equipped with a supercharged Hemi V8 and looks that would make a Bond villain smile. She named the matte black baddie "Dragon," and it is featured in her documentary "The World's a Little Blurry."
Big brakes, adaptive suspension, and widebody appearance upgrades make the Challenger SRT Hellcat stand out from its less insane Challenger stablemates that make do with natural aspiration. Eilish's "Dragon" is a real fire breather, cranking out over 700 horses. The Grammy-winning singer liked the ride so much that she featured it not only in her film but also in her social media and other projects. This caught the eye of Stellantis' chief marketing officer, who approached Billie about collaborating, and the star has been a Mopar fan and ambassador ever since. Rumor has it that more Mopar muscle can be found in her garage, keeping "Dragon" company.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Don't look for a slant six under the hood of Kenny's hardtop coupe. Although in '69 some models of the Charger were factory equipped with the reasonable six-cylinder, the Charger that lurks in Shepherd's collection has a little more going on under the hood than the base models did back in the 60s.
In fact, this Charger has a whole lot going on that differentiates it from a run-of-the-mill ride. This sharp Dodge is a full-on restomod tribute to the General Lee from the beloved series "The Dukes of Hazzard," and you won't miss it, even from a distance. Wearing the orange paint, side numbers, and perhaps somewhat questionably in this age of the world, a certain flag on its roof that makes it a fairly polarizing piece of automotive art, this car is a genuine standout.
The bluesman is no stranger to the car scene, having grown up immersed in car culture. So it's no surprise that Kenny's car is set up. It features a custom drivetrain to handle the torque produced by its bored and stroked 500ci absolute unit of an engine. Inside, the Xtreme Lee features plenty of custom touches, from bespoke leather and suede upholstery to a truly banging sound system, as you might expect from a professional musician. This project came together on the TV show "Rides," and it has been the center of attention wherever it goes ever since.