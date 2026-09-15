10 Celebrities Who Drive Mopar Cars

Since the dawn of the Crosstown horsepower wars in the Golden Age of American muscle, when heavy Chrysler Iron battled for bragging rights, to the modern street and strip scene where big horsepower Hellcats and SRT Demons rip holes in the night with their menacing supercharged screech, the biggest celebrities have always driven, collected, obsessed over, and occasionally wrecked Mopar muscle. Mopar has ridden into this position from humble beginnings, but high-priced collectibles and limited-run factory customs have cemented Chrysler's muscle cars as must-have items for A-list celebrities with a taste for American firepower, automotive design, and going like hell.

Mopar cars themselves have become celebrities in their own right, so it is only fitting that they take up positions of honor in the collections of car-obsessed entertainers, athletes, and cultural icons. Many of the Mopars owned by the stars have become known names in their own right, such as Joe Rogan's "SickFish" and Kevin Hart's "Menace."

Forgoing finicky Italian and German offerings, these celebrities have become known for their preference for Mopar, whether it is a vintage Plymouth or the latest supercharged Dodge. Some of the Mopars in celebrity garages are original survivors, some are modern muscle cars, while still others bridge the gap between old and new with high-dollar restomods that bring old Barracudas, Chargers, and their brethren roaring into the modern era.