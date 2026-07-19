Which Classic Mopar Was Called The 'Gentleman's Muscle Car' & What Made It So Special?

Mopar's mid-1960s to early 1970s run of muscle cars easily goes down as one of the greatest eras ever for an American performance car maker. The Dodge and Plymouth brands of this period sold some of the most iconic muscle cars ever made, with model names every bit as recognized as the cars they adorned. Filling showrooms at this time were the Charger, the Challenger, the Cuda, the Super Bee, and the Demon, just to name a few.

While certainly not obscure or forgotten, the Plymouth GTX is a model from this period that sometimes gets overlooked when compared to its siblings. In the mid-'60s, as the muscle car movement was taking off, the mid-sized GTX would help lay the groundwork for the Mopar muscle cars that would follow it. The GTX also developed an image as a "gentleman's muscle car" or "gentleman's hot rod" through Mopar's marketing and its higher price — and more well-appointed nature — compared to other mid-sized muscle cars of the time.

While there are other late '60s and early '70s American performance cars that could also lay claim to the "gentleman's muscle car" label, the Plymouth GTX's blend of upscale luxury and drag-strip-ready performance certainly made it stand out among its Mopar muscle car contemporaries. Today, this also makes the GTX a very desirable piece of muscle car history for collectors.