1972 Pontiac Grand Prix: Everything You Need To Know About This Classic Car

Though the Pontiac brand has now been gone for over 15 years, its vehicles continue to be enjoyed and celebrated by enthusiasts and classic car fans of all types. When it comes to Pontiac's iconic models, the high-performance GTO and Firebird/Trans Am, not surprisingly, will top most lists, but not far behind those two cars is another Pontiac model that had an even longer production run, the Grand Prix.

The Pontiac Grand Prix was in production from 1962 until 2008 and underwent several different evolutions during those decades. From the early '60s Grand Prixs and their optional and innovative Pontiac eight-lug wheels, to the supercharged Grand Prix GTPs of the '90s and 2000s, there are many memorable and sought-after versions of this car, but the most influential version Grand Prix may have been the 1969-1972 model, which blended the GTO's performance cred with a heavy helping of luxury.

The 1972 Grand Prix represented the final model year of this generation Grand Prix, and was originally planned to be the first year of a new-generation Grand Prix, rather than the final iteration of the "long hood, short deck" Grand Prix. Let's break down what made the '72 (and the rest of the Grand Prixs from this era) so special.