All About Hemi Under Glass: The History Of Hurst's Famous Wheelstanders

Chrysler's HEMI engine has been a popular choice for performance-oriented drivers since it was introduced in 1951, thanks to the hemispherical chambers that give the engine its name and allow for a more efficient transfer of combustion energy to the pistons. Six of the ten most powerful factory HEMI engines were capable of producing over 500 horsepower, but an even more powerful version of the legendary V8 was first used in a special one-off car more than half a century ago.

In 1964, Hot Rod Magazine publisher Ray Brock and George Hurst of Hurst Performance had brainstormed about putting a souped-up HEMI in the fastback rear of a Plymouth Barracuda. The HEMI was mounted under a clear canopy and labeled the "HEMI Under Glass." Brock and Hurst enlisted driver Bob Riggle to test their new creation, who popped a wheelie on his first drive. "Boy, they thought that was exciting," Riggle said on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." "George was saying to himself, 'I got something here,'" he added. Leno, who was a teenager at the time, had always assumed the car was built to be a wheelstander, but Riggle assured him that Brock and Hurst intended it to be an FX-class race car. Bill Shrewsberry was the first to drive the car at events, but he quickly moved on to drive the "Hurst Hairy Olds."

