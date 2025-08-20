What Made Pontiac's 8-Lug Wheels So Special, And Which Models Had Them?

Picture in your mind a wheel that's attached with 8 lug nuts, and you'll probably see a large wheel mounted on a pickup truck; likely a heavy-duty rig with at least a 3/4 ton capacity. Big engines and big axles make it logical to assume you'd need lots of hardware to bear all that torque — there's even a heavy-duty show truck magazine out there called 8-Lug. But if you say "8-lug wheel" to a vintage Pontiac enthusiast, they'll probably paint an entirely different mental picture.

That's because for a period in the 1960s, Pontiac's full-size cars like the Catalina, Bonneville, and desirable and valuable first generation Grand Prix could be equipped with an innovative and stylish wheel option that used 8 lug nuts and integrated the car's drum brakes with the wheel components. Pontiac 8-lugs are more than just a unique cosmetic option or an interesting piece of automotive trivia; they're a symbol of the engineering autonomy that General Motors' individual brands had during the '60s. Let's take a brief look at the history and engineering behind these wheels.