4 Big Ways Car Camping Has Changed Since The '70s

Camping is more popular than ever, largely among millennials. But the way people are car camping now has changed drastically from the past. This is due to a change in automotive offerings and modern technology, making camping more convenient and comfortable than ever before. Today, car campers have higher-quality features, from interiors with mattresses, air conditioning, ambient lighting, and Wi-Fi, while the exterior has suspension, tires, and protective cladding for taking your car off-road.

We took a look back at what camping was like the 1970s, back when things were a lot simpler and lacking technology. There weren't as many modern day conveniences, which has made other modes of transportation quite different back then as well. In the 1970s, you probably used a paper map and simple tent attachment, but it was likely a lot easier to find a good camping spot to disconnect and relax. Neither is better than the other — things are just a lot different now, starting with the cars themselves.