2026 Subaru Outback: Everything We Know So Far

The Subaru Outback has been a popular station wagon since 2000 and it looks like its legacy won't stop in 2026. Still, it may not be what long-time Subaru drivers expect from the Outback as changes in design are revealed.

Counting the 1990s Legacy Outback, the Subaru has released six generations up until this point and all of them have improved on the Outback's features while staying true to what it's known for — all-wheel drive ruggedness and extreme reliability. It's also largely looked the same throughout the past few decades, keeping a fairly similar design. Recently leaked images of the 2026 Subaru Outback show that the iconic car may be getting a makeover.

The spy photographs show a heavily camouflaged 2026 Subaru Outback driving through the Michigan roads in October 2024. Despite its attempt at hiding its new design, sharp-eyed car spotters saw a lot of visual upgrades that are meant to further separate it from the Forester, which has continued to outsell the Outback in recent years. Will these updates be what the Outback needs to stand out come 2026?

