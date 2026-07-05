Why GPS Hasn't Completely Replaced Paper Maps

Modern technology didn't just spring up overnight; it often has roots reaching far into the past. The history of GPS navigation actually began during the cold war, marking several milestones in the subsequent decades. In terms of automobiles, GPS didn't break out of its niche status until the 2000s.

In a significant moment for consumer GPS, Google Maps debuted in 2005 in the U.S., though there are now several Google Maps alternatives on Android. The navigation process couldn't be simpler, you search for a business name or enter an address, and a route is calculated with step-by-step instructions. However, you might be surprised to learn that not only are paper maps and atlases still around, but they've actually experienced a bit of a renaissance in the last decade.

Vice president of Rand McNally, Kendra Ensor told USAToday that by 2015, the map making company began to see increases in the sale of Road Atlases. In the U.K., map maker Ordnance Survey saw a 144% uptick in custom paper map sales in 2020, then another 28% rise in 2021. Both AAA and Rand McNally continue to offer updated physical maps, with the former still making TripTik route books, which include custom printed directions. Lost signals and a more active navigation experience are just a few of the reasons why would anyone opt for this old-school approach.