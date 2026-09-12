These Are The EVs Coming Out Soon That Might Be Worth Waiting For

The current U.S. electric vehicle market is already pretty diverse, but buyers will have even more options to choose from in the near future. Industry giants and small players alike are readying the next generation of zero-emission vehicles, and there are a few particularly promising models that look to be worth waiting for. In the truck market, new players like Slate are looking to attract buyers with low prices and a back-to-basics approach. It's not a perfect solution, and we've previously argued that the truck's projected range of 205 miles might not be enough to convince gas-powered truck owners to make the switch. Nonetheless, if a limited range isn't a dealbreaker, it's a cool alternative to the usual high-tech, high-cost pickups that have dominated the electric truck market so far.

It isn't just the startups that are focusing on affordability either. Ford is also set to launch the Fathom in 2027, which starts around $30,000 and will slot in as the electric counterpart to the Maverick. Kia is also working on an electric pickup that will reportedly be available both in all-electric form and as an extended-range EV. It's set to hit dealerships in 2030, and Kia has said that it aims to sell 90,000 examples in the U.S. annually. Another truck worth watching out for is the long-awaited Scout truck, which sees the historic American brand revived under the stewardship of Volkswagen Group. At the time of writing, Scout says production is expected to begin sometime in 2027. The North Carolina-based company also expects to begin producing the Traveler SUV the same year, and adds that both models are planned to start under $60,000.