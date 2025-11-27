Scout Motors Has A New HQ – Here's Where The Historic Automaker Is Headed

It's fair to say that Scout Motors is one of the most interesting newcomers in the American auto industry right now. It's not just another one of those ambitious EV startups we've seen arrive in recent years, often to quickly fade out once the realities of the market set in. Scout Motors brings two big things to the table that make it worth watching. For one, the brand's name is pulled right from the pages of American motoring history, referencing vehicles like the legendary International Harvester Scout back in the 1960s. The second — arguably more important — one is that the brand has the production and engineering might of Volkswagen, which revived the Scout brand as a way to bring electric SUVs and pickup trucks into the American market.

Seemingly undeterred by regulatory and market headwinds causing other brands to dial back on EV adoption, Scout Motors continues to push along with its launch and production plans full speed (though production windows have been pushed back since the brand's initial debut). In November 2025, the company picked Charlotte, North Carolina, as the location for its corporate headquarters. It's another sign that Scout is going to be something a lot bigger than just another brand within the Volkswagen umbrella, and the Charlotte choice builds upon an already strong foundation that the company is currently laying in the Carolinas.