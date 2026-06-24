The Slate Truck's Starting Price Is Cheap, But I'm Still Not Convinced

After a long wait, the final specifications of the much-anticipated Slate EV are here. It will start at $24,950, making it, according to Slate, the least expensive pickup you can currently buy in the United States. Just that fact alone will likely sell a few trucks.

Charging is done through a Tesla Supercharger-compatible NACS port and Slate says it will go from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes given up to 150 kW DC fast charging support. The range is an estimated 205 miles, putting it firmly on the low end of EVs produced in 2026 where driving between 250 and 300 miles between charges is more common for base models. The Slate's range is comparable to that of a Hyundai Kona, but pales in comparison to other budget EVs like the new Chevy Bolt or the recently updated Nissan Leaf, which both eclipse 250 miles in range (almost 300 miles with the Leaf).

As a truck doing truck things, the Slate has a listed payload of "around" 1,550 pounds, which puts it right in the neighborhood of other mini trucks like the Ford Maverick, which has a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds. Towing is listed at "around" 2,000 pounds, which, once again is right in line with the Maverick (although the Maverick can be optioned to have a tow capacity of 4,000 pounds).