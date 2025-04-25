Slate Truck EV First Look: For Every Question It Answered, A Bigger One Emerged

Slate, you have our attention.

The U.S.-made EV startup backed by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos proposes something new if not revolutionary: an affordable, customizable, do-it-yourselfable two-seat electric pickup truck that can be converted to an SUV. The revolutionary is the proposed $20,000 starting price.

So many questions, I know. Like, what is the model name?

It's called the Slate Truck, kind of, but the owner can christen it whatever they want with a custom wrap or decal slapped on the side. That's one of more than 100 accessories Slate will offer once it goes into production late in 2026, in a converted paper plant in Warsaw, Indiana.

I got a few more answers by getting my hands on a static prototype Slate Truck at the automaker's launch in Long Beach, California, on Thursday. For now, there are about 40 hardware accessories for the little truck, not including colors and wraps over its composite plastic body. It's modular, too, with snap-on bits, like a Lego truck.

The nostalgic factor runs high. Some onlookers compared it to a Japanese Kei truck. The two-door SUV warranted comparisons to classics such as the Jeep Wrangler, Scout, and Ford Bronco.

With 17-inch steel wheels painted black, crank windows, heating and air conditioning knobs, an available bench seat, no trim levels, and no touchscreen, the Slate Truck is a throwback.

"We took everything out that wasn't a car," Slate CEO and former Stellantis executive Chris Barman added, noting that it comes in a single configuration from the factory.