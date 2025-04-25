Everything To Know About The New Jeff Bezos-Backed Slate Pickup Truck

Not too long ago, Elon Musk promised a Tesla electric car that could cost in the ballpark of $25,000. That enticing idea is yet to materialize. Surprisingly, the dream of an "every man's electric car" will be fulfilled by fellow billionaire and space race rival, Jeff Bezos. Backed by the Amazon founder, Slate has today introduced an electric car that costs under $20,000 after federal EV credits are applied. Slate is not mincing words about who this car is built for, and what it actually delivers.

"We are building the affordable vehicle that has long been promised but never been delivered," Slate chief Chris Barman was quoted as saying. Ouch, Tesla! This is an unabashedly affordable car that stripped out a whole lot of amenities and gave it an analog makeover in 2025. It lacks an infotainment screen inside the cabin. The windows are manual. There are no ventilated seats, speakers, or rear bumpers. The barebones build won't even come with a coat of paint.

When you can't pick your best angle so you post them all. pic.twitter.com/cc8fDvJAWu — Slate Auto (@slateauto) April 25, 2025

It is the antithesis of a proverbial tech-loaded Tesla EV. The company says the approach offers a wide scope of customization. The idea is to let customers pick exactly what they want, and save some dollars while at it. From dashboard screens, colorful LED lights, and speakers to a full-on SUV and fastback kit, users can extensively modify the exterior as well as the interiors to their liking. Enthusiasts can already reserve it for $50 refundable fee and expect it to ship next year.

