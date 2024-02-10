Here's How Long A Car Wrap Will Actually Last
You've seen them before. Whether it's a company car en route to the next job site or someone's personalized vehicle, car wraps have found their place among businesses and automotive lovers alike. They're much easier and less of a commitment than painting, which is a permanent change. And there are plenty of easy DIY methods for vinyl wrappings, but how long do car wraps actually last?
Unfortunately, there isn't an exact number of years that all car wraps last. Car wraps work by using adhesive to stick vinyl sheets to a vehicle's surface, so plenty of factors determine how long the customization will last. According to Pixus Digital Printing, things like sun exposure, climate, how often you wash your car, and more all affect car wrappings, and vehicles that are on the road and in the sun daily will see their vinyl wearing down much quicker than a car parked in a garage most days.
Because of these factors, some car wraps can last as little as two years, while perfectly protected ones can remain intact for upwards of seven years or more. Given these, Pixus and other vehicle graphics businesses estimate that most car wraps will last about five years, but you need to take some precautions to reach that limit.
How to ensure your car wrap lasts as long as possible
Car wraps are delicate and certainly not cheap, so you'll want to take the best care of it to ensure your vehicle looks perfect for as long as possible. Thankfully, you can do plenty of things to keep it in the best shape, with some being much simpler than others.
The first step to a long-lasting car wrap happens before you even begin the customization procedure. You need to prepare your vehicle for vinyl wrapping by washing your car before you take it to the shop. Then, the wrap company should give it a second cleaning, ensuring the surface conditions of your car are perfect for the wrapping. Of course, you also want to choose a reputable wrap company, as they will likely do a better job. And if you notice any bubbles appearing on your car post-job, take it to the shop and don't try to fix it yourself.
Of course, nature is the top factor regarding how long car wraps last. Extreme temperatures (both hot and cold) can damage the vinyl, so you want to limit that exposure as much as possible. Ultraviolet rays from sunlight will also degrade your wrapping over time. While that's less avoidable than extreme temperatures, you'll want to store your vehicle in a garage, away from environmental factors, whenever you aren't driving it.