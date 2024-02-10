Here's How Long A Car Wrap Will Actually Last

You've seen them before. Whether it's a company car en route to the next job site or someone's personalized vehicle, car wraps have found their place among businesses and automotive lovers alike. They're much easier and less of a commitment than painting, which is a permanent change. And there are plenty of easy DIY methods for vinyl wrappings, but how long do car wraps actually last?

Unfortunately, there isn't an exact number of years that all car wraps last. Car wraps work by using adhesive to stick vinyl sheets to a vehicle's surface, so plenty of factors determine how long the customization will last. According to Pixus Digital Printing, things like sun exposure, climate, how often you wash your car, and more all affect car wrappings, and vehicles that are on the road and in the sun daily will see their vinyl wearing down much quicker than a car parked in a garage most days.

Because of these factors, some car wraps can last as little as two years, while perfectly protected ones can remain intact for upwards of seven years or more. Given these, Pixus and other vehicle graphics businesses estimate that most car wraps will last about five years, but you need to take some precautions to reach that limit.