The Used Car Market Is About To Be Flooded With Secondhand EVs

Electric vehicles have been on a bit of a roller coaster ride in America over the last decade. The EV market began its growth in the 2010s, first with low-range compliance cars, before the doors were broken down by Tesla and other brands with longer-range, more powerful, and more feature-laden EVs that won over buyers. By the early 2020s, automakers across the board had jumped on the EV train, with aggressive plans to convert their lineups to battery power. But lately, automakers have backed off those ambitious plans as they face billions of dollars in EV losses, lower consumer demand, and a less EV-friendly regulatory environment.

Where exactly the electric vehicle industry goes from here remains to be seen, but one thing that's certain is that hundreds of thousands of used EVs are about to hit the secondhand market, with some analysts forecasting a new era for used car bargains – at least for those who are open to a used electric vehicle.

An explosion in used EV inventory presents an interesting scenario for car buyers, because many of the barriers that might keep someone from dropping big money on a new EV are more acceptable when talking about used EVs. Likewise, given their historically higher depreciation rates, these lightly used EVs are likely to be substantially less expensive than comparable gasoline-powered vehicles.