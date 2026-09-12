4 Of The Best Screen Protector Brands For Android Phones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

RAM prices are out of control in the U.S., and as a direct result of that, smartphones are getting more and more expensive across the board. The latest iPhones are expected to have increased prices, and Android phone manufacturers are also jumping on the bandwagon. So if you're buying a smartphone that costs north of $1,000, it's best to protect it with a high-quality screen protector and case. These accessories not only help you maintain the phone in pristine condition but also give you a good resale value when you sell the phone a few years down the line. Still, it's important to pick a screen protector that provides adequate protection without compromising the visual quality and touchscreen experience.

A quick search on platforms like Amazon will result in a dozen screen protector brands across various price ranges. However, some screen protectors may be made of cheap plastic, which can get scratched up easily. Unnamed brands may also skimp on the oleophobic coating required for a smooth touch experience. To save you from these low-quality options, we've gathered some of the best screen protector brands for Android phones. These brands produce reliable tempered glass screen protectors with solid scratch protection and offer various options, including matte or privacy finishes. Along with protection, we've also focused on ease of installation and warranty, since applying a screen protector can feel rather intimidating. All the brands mentioned here ship installation trays with their screen protectors for a clean install.