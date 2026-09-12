4 Of The Best Screen Protector Brands For Android Phones
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
RAM prices are out of control in the U.S., and as a direct result of that, smartphones are getting more and more expensive across the board. The latest iPhones are expected to have increased prices, and Android phone manufacturers are also jumping on the bandwagon. So if you're buying a smartphone that costs north of $1,000, it's best to protect it with a high-quality screen protector and case. These accessories not only help you maintain the phone in pristine condition but also give you a good resale value when you sell the phone a few years down the line. Still, it's important to pick a screen protector that provides adequate protection without compromising the visual quality and touchscreen experience.
A quick search on platforms like Amazon will result in a dozen screen protector brands across various price ranges. However, some screen protectors may be made of cheap plastic, which can get scratched up easily. Unnamed brands may also skimp on the oleophobic coating required for a smooth touch experience. To save you from these low-quality options, we've gathered some of the best screen protector brands for Android phones. These brands produce reliable tempered glass screen protectors with solid scratch protection and offer various options, including matte or privacy finishes. Along with protection, we've also focused on ease of installation and warranty, since applying a screen protector can feel rather intimidating. All the brands mentioned here ship installation trays with their screen protectors for a clean install.
Zagg
Zagg's InvisibleShield series of screen protectors is popular for both Android devices and iPhones. For starters, Zagg offers a blue-light filter — a feature that's rare to see on tempered glass screen protectors. If you use your phone a lot in the dark, you will definitely appreciate this feature. While Zagg claims that its screen guards are up to 11x stronger than basic protectors from other brands, we wouldn't suggest putting that claim to the test. After all, glass is fragile and can break depending on the intensity of the impact. What's nice, though, is that Zagg uses 30% recycled glass in its protectors, which is good for the environment.
The brand also claims that its screen protectors are smudge-proof and that they work flawlessly with phones that have in-display fingerprint readers. Interestingly, Zagg has an impressive replacement policy. The brand guarantees that the supplied application tray will help you achieve a clean install without any air bubbles. If bubbles form during application, Zagg will send you a free replacement. Speaking of replacements, the brand also promises a lifetime warranty. If you end up breaking the screen protector when you drop your phone, the brand will send you a new one without any additional cost. Notably, Zagg's screen protectors are generally priced considerably higher compared to the competition. The $40-50 starting price may seem rather steep, but the quality is genuinely commendable.
Spigen
If you've ever browsed through cases or screen protectors for your phone on online platforms, you would've definitely come across Spigen. It's one of the most popular accessory brands that offers high-quality products at good prices. We're talking approximately $20 for a set of two screen protectors, which is excellent, especially considering that Spigen also supplies installation trays that ensure a perfect install. The mechanism works in a way that a sticky layer on the tray automatically gets rid of dust and dirt, which means you get a perfect install every single time. If you still mess up the installation or you just end up cracking the existing screen protector you installed on your phone, Spigen provides a second one in the package.
Made of tempered glass, Spigen's screen protectors are scratch-resistant and smooth to the touch. Unlike some other cheap brands that sell screen protectors, Spigen doesn't include black borders on their guards, so no part of your display's viewing area gets covered. Phones with in-display fingerprint readers should also work absolutely fine; we tested it with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's worth noting that Spigen doesn't offer any sort of warranty for its screen protectors. However, considering you get two of them to begin with, and the fact that they're rather affordable, we're not complaining. Spigen also sells screen protectors for a wide variety of Android devices, including those from brands like OnePlus and Nothing.
Amfilm
If you thought Spigen's screen protectors are also expensive and want something even more affordable, Amfilm has you (or your phone, rather) covered. The brand sells screen guards for as low as $7 for two, which is excellent if you frequently drop your phone, resulting in the screen protector shattering. Instead of spending $20-40 every single time to replace it, getting an Amfilm screen protector can save you a good deal of money in the long run. It's also a good choice for those who've bought a used phone at a low price and don't want to spend too much on accessories.
Despite being priced lower than the competition, Amfilm's screen protectors don't compromise on key factors such as scratch resistance and oleophobic coating. In fact, that brand also ships installation trays, just like Spigen and Zagg, to ensure you get the alignment right when applying the protector. What makes the deal sweeter is that Amfilm also provides camera protectors in the package. If you prefer not to use a case with your smartphone, using a camera lens protector might be a good idea. This is a no-frills option that doesn't break the bank, making it an ideal choice for most consumers.
Dbrand
If you don't like using a case on your smartphone, you've probably considered getting a Dbrand skin either for customization or extra grip. The brand has been around for a long time and is widely regarded as among the best at making textured skins for smartphones, laptops, and several other gadgets. For the longest time, Dbrand stuck to solely making skins for phones. However, a few years back, it expanded its business to include Grip cases and Prism screen protectors. Both of these are high-quality accessories available for popular smartphones. Needless to say, we're more concerned about the screen protector here. After having used it on the Google Pixel 11, we can confidently say that it's an excellent product.
The application process is super simple; the screen protector is high-quality, and the coverage on the screen is perfect. Additionally, Dbrand has worked closely with Google to integrate the screen protector's functionality into the Pixel UI. Once you install the Dbrand Prism screen protector, you can scan an included QR code, which will enable the extra screen sensitivity option from within the Settings menu. It's specially tuned for Dbrand's screen protector, so the ultrasound in-display fingerprint scanner will work perfectly, and swiping on the screen protector will feel like using the phone's original display. It is slightly pricey, but you get two in the pack.
How we picked these screen protector brands
Needless to say, a screen protector's core function is to protect your phone's display from scratches and cracks. Screen protectors from the brands mentioned above are rated to withstand day-to-day use and abuse while keeping your phone's screen intact. Additionally, since these brands produce high-quality tempered glass screen protectors, they have an oleophobic coating that keeps fingerprints and smudges at bay.
We've personally used and tested screen protectors from all the brands mentioned here, so we can attest to their quality. Some of these brands also offer a warranty in case you drop your phone and the screen protector shatters. Finally, we understand that some users want a variety of options, including matte or privacy screen protectors that serve specific needs. We've accounted for brands that offer these options for select devices.