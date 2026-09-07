5 Turbocharged Motorcycles That Defined The '80s

When it comes to performance, the marriage of engine and turbochargers would seem to be a match made in heaven. Point to any high-performance engine, and there's a very good chance that at least one turbocharger is helping to produce all that performance. As an example, we can look at Formula One engines; these cars represent the very pinnacle motorsport and they all use turbocharged 1.6 liter V6 engines.

Today, everything from family runarounds and pick-up trucks to SUVs and semi-trucks can all be found with turbocharged engines. Yet one form of transport that doesn't feature heavily on the list is motorcycles. While manufacturers did dabble with the format, there are good reasons why the mix of turbochargers and motorcycle engines remained unpopular. In terms of motorcycles, the weight and complexity of turbos negated many of the benefits. And — of course — turbo-lag, which is not something that even veteran riders would like to experience, especially halfway round a corner on a slick road surface.

However, this didn't stop manufacturers from trying, and the 1980s were when the bulk of this action happened. But the motorcycle that started the craze is a child of the 1970s. The 1978 Kawasaki Z1-R was already a unique motorcycle when the Kawasaki Z1R-TC was released in the same year. This was the first turbocharged motorcycle. Others soon followed, and for a brief while it looked like the 1980s might be when turbos conquered the two-wheel world. It wasn't to be, but let's look at the motorcycles with turbochargers that defined the 1980s.