Why Aren't Turbocharged Motorcycles Popular?

There's nothing more thrilling to a gearhead than the sounds and effects of forced induction. The dramatic acoustics from the workings of a turbocharger is a mind-high shared globally by most automotive enthusiasts. Turbos might have been popular in the performance car scene in the beginning, but today, they are commonplace in pretty much any vehicle — from tiny three-cylinder city cars to heavy commercial trucks.

The only segment of automobile lovers missing out on all the spooling action of a turbo is motorcycle aficionados. Why are turbocharged motorcycles so rare? Well, slapping a turbocharger will do more than just increase an engine's horsepower; it can also improve fuel economy. For this reason, some automakers will drop a cylinder and replace it with a turbocharger. This works perfectly for cars, but for motorcycles, the application of a turbocharger is a bit more complicated.

On the surface, there are a couple of engineering trade-offs involved in slapping a turbo onto a two-wheeler. For starters, the power-to-weight ratio will be affected, and the domino effect is a less-than-comfortable ride experience. Add the financial burden of the application, and a turbocharged motorcycle isn't as attractive an idea to a manufacturer.

