12 Brands & Products That Are Owned By ByteDance

When we think about the modern internet, our minds usually jump straight to a few familiar tech giants based out of Silicon Valley, but we forget another quiet ruler of the global digital landscape that is headquartered thousands of miles away. Founded back in 2012 by Zhang Yiming, ByteDance has evolved into one of the most valuable private technology companies on the entire planet. While most people instantly associate the name with just one viral video app — TikTok — ByteDance is actually a digital empire that operates an astonishing array of social platforms, software tools and AI tools, and gaming studios.

The secret sauce behind nearly every single product in the ByteDance ecosystem is its addictive recommendation algorithm. Instead of relying purely on who you follow, ByteDance platforms map your immediate interests based on micro-interactions, how long you linger on a frame, what audio tracks you listen to, and what you tap away from. This data-driven thought process has allowed the company to expand far beyond short-form video. Today, their corporate umbrella covers everything from global music distribution networks and e-commerce shopping features to professional video editors and state-of-the-art AI video generators.

Let's explore some fascinating brands and products that you probably didn't realize are all built and owned by ByteDance.