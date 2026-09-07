12 Brands & Products That Are Owned By ByteDance
When we think about the modern internet, our minds usually jump straight to a few familiar tech giants based out of Silicon Valley, but we forget another quiet ruler of the global digital landscape that is headquartered thousands of miles away. Founded back in 2012 by Zhang Yiming, ByteDance has evolved into one of the most valuable private technology companies on the entire planet. While most people instantly associate the name with just one viral video app — TikTok — ByteDance is actually a digital empire that operates an astonishing array of social platforms, software tools and AI tools, and gaming studios.
The secret sauce behind nearly every single product in the ByteDance ecosystem is its addictive recommendation algorithm. Instead of relying purely on who you follow, ByteDance platforms map your immediate interests based on micro-interactions, how long you linger on a frame, what audio tracks you listen to, and what you tap away from. This data-driven thought process has allowed the company to expand far beyond short-form video. Today, their corporate umbrella covers everything from global music distribution networks and e-commerce shopping features to professional video editors and state-of-the-art AI video generators.
Let's explore some fascinating brands and products that you probably didn't realize are all built and owned by ByteDance.
TikTok
You can't talk about ByteDance without starting with its undisputed crown jewel — TikTok. Released internationally in 2017, TikTok took the globe by storm, essentially rewriting how the globe consumes media, discovers music, and interacts with internet culture. With about two billion monthly active users worldwide, TikTok proves to be one of the most influential social networks of today.
A massive catalyst for TikTok's early breakthrough was ByteDance's strategic acquisition of Musical.ly in late 2018 for about $1 billion. By absorbing Musical.ly's massive, loyal community of young creators and folding their lip-syncing culture directly into TikTok's recommendation engine in 2018, ByteDance inherited an instant Western user base and increased its global expansion overnight.
Behind the flashy dance trends and viral challenges, TikTok has also matured into a massive economic engine. Through the rapid global expansion of TikTok Shop, the platform has successfully merged entertainment with direct e-commerce, allowing users to buy products seamlessly without ever leaving the app. Supporting this unprecedented cultural phenomenon is an equally staggering operational backbone. Today, ByteDance has built an ecosystem with a global workforce of over 150,000 employees spread across nearly 120 cities worldwide, such as Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai, etc. TikTok remains a major contributor to ByteDance's economic growth. That said, the brand has constantly been in a soup, with accusations related to TikTok silently monitoring your web activity. TikTok now has new U.S. owners, though, making it safe to use in the country.
CapCut
If TikTok is where the world goes to watch viral videos, CapCut is the tool these enthusiastic video makers use to edit them. Acquired and scaled by ByteDance from its predecessor Viamaker, CapCut has quietly become the most dominant, widely used video editing software application. Developed in-house by ByteDance as Jianying, the app was launched as CapCut for global markets. Available seamlessly across mobile devices, desktop computers, and web browsers, CapCut completely democratized and simplified professional-grade video editing. It took complex features that used to require expensive software like Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro, such as smart green screens, auto-captions, motion tracking, and speed ramping, and put them into a clean, drag-and-drop interface that anyone can take advantage of in five minutes.
Video editing was no longer just for those who professionally mastered the skill of editing. CapCut simplified video editing for the masses. What makes CapCut so brilliant within the ByteDance ecosystem is its frictionless integration with TikTok. Creators can edit their clips with trending templates, optimize them for mobile aspect ratios, and export them directly to their social media feeds with a single tap. Another point to note is that tools such as Final Cut Pro are paid software, thereby creating an entry barrier for the masses. By giving millions of creators a free yet powerful tool to build their content, ByteDance has lured a huge chunk of the population to use their platform. It ensures a steady, unstoppable flow of high-quality video uploads.
Pico
While brands like Oculus (now Meta) and HTC dominated the world of extended reality, ByteDance made a multi-million-dollar play into the virtual reality industry by acquiring Pico in 2021. Originally founded by Henry Zhou Hongwei, Pico ran its operations across several countries such as China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Spain at the time of acquisition. By bringing Pico in-house, ByteDance dipped its toes into the next major computing paradigm shift — mixed reality. This way, they also wouldn't be dependent on hardware controlled by their tech rivals.
Pico specializes in designing and manufacturing advanced, standalone virtual reality headsets that rival established competitors like Meta's Quest lineup. Unlike early VR headsets that required cables tethered to a gaming PC, Pico headsets are completely self-contained, powerful computers strapped to your face. In fact, Pico's flagship consumer headset — the Pico 4 — garnered significant praise from across the industry for its lightweight and ergonomic design. It offered crisp displays and capable color passthrough, allowing users to experience mixed reality where digital objects seamlessly interact with their physical environment. By owning Pico, ByteDance secured a crucial hardware foothold, ensuring that if the future of digital entertainment shifts permanently into virtual or mixed reality, they won't just be an app on someone else's device. It's a true competitor to Meta's Quest 3S headset and is available at a much more affordable price than something like the Apple Vision Pro.
Moonton
ByteDance isn't strictly a social media and software company; it has also made space for itself in the global video game industry. In 2021, ByteDance acquired Moonton Technology, the development studio behind the famous mobile game, "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang." Well, if you live in North America or Europe, you might not fully grasp the sheer scale of Mobile Legends, but across Southeast Asia and Latin America, it is an absolute cultural phenomenon with tens of millions of passionate, daily active players.
Mobile Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena game optimized specifically for mobile devices, pitting two teams of five players against each other in fast-paced, tactical combat. By acquiring Moonton, ByteDance immediately captured a massive slice of the global mobile gaming and esports market. Moonton remains a massive asset for ByteDance, since it has integrated the gaming community well with its other products. The synergy between Moonton's gaming community and ByteDance's social platforms, for instance, is excellent. ByteDance utilizes TikTok to amplify esports highlights, market new in-game character skins, and drive user acquisition.
SoundOn
As TikTok rapidly became the primary engine driving the modern music industry, turning obscure indie tracks into global Billboard chart-toppers overnight, ByteDance realized they needed to cut out the middlemen. Enter SoundOn. SoundOn was built as a direct-to-consumer record label service, allowing independent musicians and emerging artists to upload tracks directly to TikTok, CapCut, and major global streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, while keeping 100% of their royalties during the initial rollout phases.
Instead of letting traditional record labels capture all the financial upside when a song goes viral on TikTok, ByteDance created its own pipeline to discover, nurture, and distribute raw musical talent. The platform gives artists deep analytical insights into how their music performs in short videos, helping them understand their audience and capitalize on viral moments in real time. It is a seamless loop: artists get discovered on TikTok, distribute their music through SoundOn, edit videos using CapCut, and feed the entire ByteDance ecosystem right back to the top.
Beyond just distribution and basic backend analytics, SoundOn also claims to level the playing field by giving independent creators access to dedicated promotional muscle that was previously reserved for major label stars. Artists on the platform can unlock direct support programs, secure spots on curated editorial playlists, and gain valuable visibility through TikTok's native commercial music library. This direct pipeline strips away the red tape and predatory contracts of the legacy music business, empowering a new generation of musicians to build sustainable careers and monetize their art entirely on their own terms.
Hypic
While CapCut is a handy tool for editing videos on the go, ByteDance also built a totally separate app catered to those who dabble in still photography and digital design — Hypic. Think of it as an all-in-one photo editing app built specifically for modern creators. It is perfect for anyone who wants those aesthetic photos for their Instagram grid but doesn't have the time to learn complicated desktop software like Adobe Photoshop. With Hypic, you can get professional-level edits right from your phone while waiting in line for your morning coffee.
What really makes Hypic stand out in a massive sea of basic camera apps is how heavily it relies on AI. Instead of messing with a dozen confusing sliders, you get clever, one-tap results. We are talking instant background removal, smart lighting fixes, skin smoothing, and AI tools that can erase a photobomber from your background. Plus, it is packed with trending layouts and custom fonts.
Hypic isn't just a quick blemish removal tool. It leans hard into the fun side of generative AI, letting you transform a basic selfie into a nice cartoon-style shot or a retro film vibe. It also features a massive, constantly updated library of templates. Add massive time-savers like batch editing, where you can slap the exact same color grade on twenty photos at once, and an app that makes editing accessible to everyone.
Lemon8
Sometimes, the chaotic, fast energy of TikTok is just a little too much. You may not be in the mood for loud trending audios, a comedy skit, or dance moves; you just want to sit back, relax, and look at some curated and aesthetically pleasing content. That is exactly where Lemon8 steps in. Lemon8 is ByteDance's answer to the lifestyle community space. It is a visually driven platform entirely dedicated to things like fashion lookbooks, step-by-step skincare routines, cute cafe recommendations, or even aesthetic travel diaries.
Instead of pushing endless vertical videos at a fast pace, Lemon8 encourages creators to slow down and post photo carousels. It feels less like a traditional social media feed and a lot more like you are flipping through a personalized lifestyle magazine. Creators use cute, built-in fonts to overlay text onto their photos, turning a simple picture of a desk setup or their morning matcha into a digital blog. One can also tag specific products, clothing brands, or restaurants directly on the images. This means you never have to scour the comments to find out where a creator bought their sweater or what shade of lipstick they are wearing.
Lark
It might come as a total shock to learn that ByteDance has also built an office productivity suite! If you've ever felt the misery of juggling five different work apps, hopping from Slack for messaging to Zoom for video calls, Google Drive for spreadsheets, and Notion for project notes, Lark was designed to close that gap.
Lark's origin story is quite cool: ByteDance didn't originally build it to sell to the public. They engineered it entirely in-house because their own global workforce was growing at breakneck speed, and off-the-shelf corporate tools were slowing them down. Once they realized they had built a productivity beast that combined team chat, collaborative cloud docs, shared calendars, video meetings, and automated workflows into one seamless app, they decided to package it up and take on industry masters like Microsoft Teams and Slack.
Some features to note — Lark lets everyone interact with and edit live docs together right inside a video call window. That way, your entire team is on the same page on any edits or changes to a document. Plus, it has built-in AI translation that automatically translates chats and documents on the fly, allowing team members on opposite sides of the planet to collaborate without missing major information. Talk about diversification!
BytePlus
Behind every viral TikTok trend and addictive social media feed lie powerful, highly advanced data computing architectures. For years, the tech world was absolutely desperate to figure out exactly how ByteDance's legendary recommendation algorithms worked so perfectly. Instead of keeping that secret sauce entirely to themselves, ByteDance made a savvy business move: they decided to rent it out via BytePlus.
Through BytePlus, an external corporation, a retail brand, or a mobile app developer can license machine learning models and data infrastructure. Want to make your online clothing store's product recommendations as scarily accurate as TikTok's 'For You' page? Or building a fitness app and need the camera to perfectly track someone's workout form? BytePlus provides generative AI services that can tackle these problems.
BytePlus offers a massive menu of helpful tools for businesses reliant on social media, including real-time video effects, content delivery platforms to stream video at good speed, automated translation tools, and cloud analytics. Even if you want to generate video ads or images for your business, AI features and tools on BytePlus are all you need.
Doubao
When the global tech industry was going gaga over generative AI and chatbots like ChatGPT, ByteDance also stepped into the ring with Doubao. Packaged as ByteDance's all-in-one conversational AI assistant, Doubao is powered by the company's proprietary large language model. Doubao is designed to be much more than a simple text box that spits out data summaries. You can talk to it using natural, conversational voice commands, ask it to write code, have it translate foreign languages, or even ask it to instantly generate images based on a quick text prompt. Recently, it has become a massive hit in the corporate world for its ability to take a data document and automatically generate a fully formatted PowerPoint presentation in a matter of minutes, saving workers from the nightmare of working on a presentation late at night.
The beauty of Doubao is how well ByteDance is weaving it into their existing digital empire. Instead of forcing you to download a standalone app, they're integrating Doubao's brain directly into the ecosystem you already use, using its machine-learning intelligence to power smarter customer-service bots, search capabilities inside TikTok, and automated office tasks within Lark. Doubao ensures ByteDance has adequate skin in the game in the world of AI.
Fizzo
While short-form video is what first comes to mind when speaking about ByteDance, the company has also quietly established a massive footprint in the digital publishing and long-form reading industry via Fizzo. If you aren't familiar with it, Fizzo is a reading app that operates across multiple international markets, with a dedicated user base throughout Southeast Asia. The platform offers readers a huge library of bite-sized, serialized web novels spanning across several genres — from romance and fantasy to thrillers and science fiction.
What makes Fizzo so addictive is that it is designed entirely for the modern, on-the-go mobile consumer. It completely throws out the traditional, clunky e-book format in favor of a clean, vertical-scrolling interface that feels just as effortless as scrolling through a social media feed. Readers can customize their typography, switch to dark mode, or even use the app's advanced text-to-speech feature to listen to their favorite stories like an audiobook. True to the ByteDance DNA, the app features a recommendation algorithm that learns your reading tastes. Fizzo even lets small and aspiring freelance writers serialize their novels chapter-by-chapter and actually get paid based on readership metrics.
Whee
Rounding out ByteDance's expansive portfolio is Whee, a photo-sharing application that highlights the company's constant search for the next big social paradigm. While TikTok is designed for public, algorithmic performance intended for a global audience, Whee is engineered for the exact opposite. It is an intimate, closed-network app designed for users to share photos exclusively with a curated list of close friends and family.
In a digital landscape where legacy apps like Instagram have become saturated with brands, influencers, and algorithmic suggestions, Whee capitalizes on the growing desire for digital privacy and authentic connection. The interface is stripped back and simplistic, utilizing the smartphone camera to capture moments without the pressure of achieving viral fame.
By launching Whee, ByteDance is placing a strategic bet on the private social graph. It is a testament to its identity as an app factory, constantly developing, launching, and testing new mechanics to ensure that whatever the next generation of internet users wants, ByteDance already has an app for it.