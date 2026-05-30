5 Free AI Tools That Might Actually Save You Time In 2026

AI tools are absolutely everywhere these days. Even if you don't want AI on your phone, badgering you to let it rewrite your emails or summarize your shopping list, there it is. We live in a world where any one of us can get AI to create a picture of a 1950s robot in the style of Van Gogh at the drop of a hat. We may well be living in an AI bubble, where hype is unsubstantiated and tech companies are becoming wildly overvalued. But that doesn't mean that all AI is useless. Like the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s, the good stuff remains after the bubble bursts.

And there is good stuff out there, amidst the AI slop. There are AI apps that give you back more time than they take away. The apps on this list can help you tackle overwhelm, become more productive, and learn faster. They're not a magic fix, of course, and as with all AI, supervision and skepticism are a must, because AI can make stuff up. But here's the thing about AI: it's really, really fast (like, hundreds-of-words-a-second fast) and sometimes that's exactly what you need if you want more hours in the day.

This is a collection of things that I've found useful. There's an explanation of how they were selected at the end of the article. Everyone's requirements are different, but these have worked well for this one particular, middle-aged, female writer with ADHD and depression. And even if you don't tick a single one of those boxes, they could still help you get things done and start seeing AI as a useful ally rather than a persistent annoyance.