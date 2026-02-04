There's No Company Doing AI Better Than Google, And NotebookLM Is All The Proof You Need

The biggest mistake companies are making is their approach to AI. Instead of building features and tools that users would actually want to use, they seem to be caught up in a specs war that, frankly, means nothing to the average user. Many companies are focused on ensuring AI is everywhere rather than making sure it's useful everywhere.

The truth is, the average user doesn't care whether a feature uses AI, as long as it does what they need. What gets frustrating is when AI gets in the way of doing that, which is unfortunately what the majority of companies are getting wrong right now. NotebookLM is the antithesis of that approach.

Its core functionality is ridiculously simple. You upload sources (PDFs, YouTube videos, articles, research papers, images, audio files, etc.) to a notebook. NotebookLM uses AI to read, process, and understand the material you've uploaded. Then you can ask it questions, and it provides answers based solely on what you uploaded.

The important bit here is that the AI doesn't make things up. Unlike ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and essentially every general AI chatbot, NotebookLM works with only the material you upload to a notebook and nothing else. It doesn't search the web, its training data, or material you might have uploaded to other notebooks. That means the answers you get are always grounded in your sources. Each answer includes citations, allowing you to quickly verify the source.

Instead of being just an AI-powered search tool, NotebookLM goes further. For instance, the podcast feature it went "viral" for: Audio Overviews, turns your uploaded sources into a podcast-style discussion between two hosts. You can generate slide decks, mind maps, infographics, reports, and more — all based entirely on your uploaded material.