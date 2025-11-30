Google's Newest Tool Is A Big Leap Forward For AI Coding
Vibe coding may have just gotten easier. According to Google, the answer is getting a whole team of AI agents to work on your project — all at the same time. Antigravity, Google's new integrated development environment (IDE), was released on November 18, 2025, alongside Gemini 3. Right now, it's free to use. You can download it onto your Windows, macOS, or Linux laptop and see if it lives up to Google's promotional hype.
An IDE is a single program that brings together all the tools a programmer needs, like a text editor, error checker, and tester in one place. AI tools for coding are nothing new, so what makes Antigravity different? According to Google, while other tools use agentic features, Antigravity is one of the first to design the entire IDE around AI agents from the ground up. AI can control your browser, work on tasks in the background, and interact with you without waiting for instructions. Potentially, Antigravity can plan what needs to be done and then carry out big software tasks on its own.
Rather than giving you one assistant that tries to handle everything, Antigravity gives you a team of agents, each able to focus on a specific task, coordinate, and work in parallel. This is, after all, the way human software development teams do things. Different people with different skills undertake different tasks. Google is promising a tool that makes it easier than ever for a human to step away and let AI get on with the job. "Your new focus," it says, "is architecting the solution, not implementing every single step."
How well does Antigravity work in practice?
Obviously, it's all very well Google telling us that Antigravity is the best thing since sliced bread, but how has it been received in the real world? The response has actually been pretty muted. At the time of writing, Antigravity has been available for just over a week, and the internet isn't ablaze with people talking about how it's revolutionized the whole coding game. On Reddit, there are users reporting positive experiences, but these are outnumbered by reports of it being slow or not working at all. This video, which concedes that Antigravity does have "some neat features", also says that in its current form, it feels "half-baked". The New Stack's review praised its "contextual understanding" but concluded that it wasn't clear what Google wanted this product to achieve.
I downloaded Antigravity and found it intuitive to use. The AI got to work quickly creating an implementation plan and task list and creating files. The resulting web application worked well enough, after we'd tweaked it a bit. (I say "we" but AI was doing all the work.) Changes aren't instant, but you can leave Antigravity running while you get on with other things. (An alert pops up if it needs you.) I really liked the Chrome extension where I could see the changes the agent was making to my webpage, while it was making them. However, it felt buggy, I got error messages saying the agent was overloaded, which stopped Antigravity from working altogether. And it struggled with incorporating images, something that the tool's supposed to be good at. So, while Antigravity is certainly a leap forward for vibe coding, it needs to sort out some teething problems before people are really impressed.