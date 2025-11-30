Google's Newest Tool Is A Big Leap Forward For AI Coding

Vibe coding may have just gotten easier. According to Google, the answer is getting a whole team of AI agents to work on your project — all at the same time. Antigravity, Google's new integrated development environment (IDE), was released on November 18, 2025, alongside Gemini 3. Right now, it's free to use. You can download it onto your Windows, macOS, or Linux laptop and see if it lives up to Google's promotional hype.

An IDE is a single program that brings together all the tools a programmer needs, like a text editor, error checker, and tester in one place. AI tools for coding are nothing new, so what makes Antigravity different? According to Google, while other tools use agentic features, Antigravity is one of the first to design the entire IDE around AI agents from the ground up. AI can control your browser, work on tasks in the background, and interact with you without waiting for instructions. Potentially, Antigravity can plan what needs to be done and then carry out big software tasks on its own.

Rather than giving you one assistant that tries to handle everything, Antigravity gives you a team of agents, each able to focus on a specific task, coordinate, and work in parallel. This is, after all, the way human software development teams do things. Different people with different skills undertake different tasks. Google is promising a tool that makes it easier than ever for a human to step away and let AI get on with the job. "Your new focus," it says, "is architecting the solution, not implementing every single step."