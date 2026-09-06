5 Hidden OxygenOS Features Every OnePlus Phone User Should Know

Although OnePlus is largely known in the smartphone space for its value offerings that undercut the competition by a considerable margin, there are a couple of other reasons why the brand has built up such a loyal user base over the years — extremely fast charging thanks to technologies like SuperVOOC being one of them. That said, OnePlus' software experience is talked about just as much as the hardware. The OnePlus One kicked things off strongly with CyanogenMod — an Android-based custom ROM that was very popular among enthusiasts. It offered customizability features that were difficult for other smartphone manufacturers to match. OnePlus slowly transitioned to its own flavor of Android with subsequent releases — OxygenOS. Although it shared a lot of similarities with stock Android, OxygenOS has always been packed to the brim with useful features.

Over the years, OxygenOS lost its resemblance to stock Android as OnePlus began mixing in elements borrowed from Oppo's ColorOS. As of 2026, the latest version of OnePlus' Android software, OxygenOS 16, is virtually indistinguishable from ColorOS 16 – but that's not a bad thing. OxygenOS is as feature-rich as ever and has maintained its reputation for being one of the snappiest ways to experience Android on a smartphone. Beyond the known goodies that OxygenOS advertises, like the highly customizable lock screen and always-on display or the comprehensive suite of AI tools, here are five features within OxygenOS you should be using that aren't as well known.