How Long Do OnePlus Phones Typically Last? Here's What Owners Say

When it comes to longevity in the tech space, very few brands come close to Apple. For instance, the iPhone 11, a seven-year-old device, is set to receive the latest version of iOS in 2026. Samsung and Google have also upped their game,and now offer up to seven years of operating system updates for their smartphones — but what if you're eyeing a OnePlus device? We've consistently recommended OnePlus smartphones over the years, mentioning how the brand's flagship phones typically outperform other, more expensive options.

That said, compared to the competition, OnePlus offers fewer years of software updates and security patches. For its flagship models like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13, the company promises up to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. The budget-oriented Nord phones typically receive three to four years of updates, while some entry-level Nord N-series phones are only slated to receive one major Android update.

As long as you're shopping for a modern upper mid-range or premium OnePlus phone in 2026, you shouldn't need to worry much about your phone getting outdated too soon. OnePlus phones are built for performance, and many users have cited how their OnePlus devices from several years ago have continued to perform well even to this day. As a long-term OnePlus user myself, I can attest to that sentiment. In a poll carried out on OnePlus' community forums, nearly 200 users claimed to have stuck with their OnePlus phones for three to five years.