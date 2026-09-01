12 Harbor Freight Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026

Renovators working in the modern tool environment have a lot of options available to them. The modern catalog of powered gear, for instance, has transitioned firmly into the cordless era, unlike the mainline gear that DIYers a generation ago had at their disposal. Plenty of tool users will already have standard cordless tools in their collections, but there's always room for more stuff that can help unlock new capabilities and support a wider array of jobs. Specialty tools for mechanics, woodworkers, and builders are always interesting options to consider, while those that fall into slightly more niche categories are frequently outside the purview of the casual DIYer. These kinds of gear can frequently make a big difference in a renovator's ability to confidently perform an upgrade or repair.

These 12 tools from Harbor Freight fall firmly outside the standard fare that will frequently populate a renovator's toolbox. Each one matches high ratings from owners with largely favorable price tags, too, making them reliable options to handle unique and novel tasks without requiring you to bend your budget into painful contortions. Harbor Freight's catalog is often a great source for these kinds of equipment, offering quality gear from the retailer's large catalog of brands that provide robust build quality, solid pricing, and in many cases, lengthy warranty coverage. These tools are great options to consider as part of your wishlist to handle future projects around the house or for hobby crafting tasks to support your personal ambitions in the workshop.