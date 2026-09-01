12 Harbor Freight Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026
Renovators working in the modern tool environment have a lot of options available to them. The modern catalog of powered gear, for instance, has transitioned firmly into the cordless era, unlike the mainline gear that DIYers a generation ago had at their disposal. Plenty of tool users will already have standard cordless tools in their collections, but there's always room for more stuff that can help unlock new capabilities and support a wider array of jobs. Specialty tools for mechanics, woodworkers, and builders are always interesting options to consider, while those that fall into slightly more niche categories are frequently outside the purview of the casual DIYer. These kinds of gear can frequently make a big difference in a renovator's ability to confidently perform an upgrade or repair.
These 12 tools from Harbor Freight fall firmly outside the standard fare that will frequently populate a renovator's toolbox. Each one matches high ratings from owners with largely favorable price tags, too, making them reliable options to handle unique and novel tasks without requiring you to bend your budget into painful contortions. Harbor Freight's catalog is often a great source for these kinds of equipment, offering quality gear from the retailer's large catalog of brands that provide robust build quality, solid pricing, and in many cases, lengthy warranty coverage. These tools are great options to consider as part of your wishlist to handle future projects around the house or for hobby crafting tasks to support your personal ambitions in the workshop.
Icon Anti-Slip Professional Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set (10-Piece)
Home mechanics will frequently already have a set of wrenches in their collection, but dreaming big and adding an upgraded version to your wishlist feels like a natural fit for those thinking about exciting new gear. There's perhaps no finer kit available at Harbor Freight than the Icon Anti-Slip Professional Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set. It's available in both metric and SAE measurements in varying kit sizes, with the metric set offering ten individual wrenches forged with highly polished chrome vanadium steel for a fantastic look and rugged durability with additional built-in corrosion resistance.
The set features anti-slip technology on the open end that offers a greater torque output and improved confidence in your grip on fasteners. The set is listed at $175 and compares directly to a Snap-On model priced at $605. Buyers can also take advantage of an installment plan from Harbor Freight when purchasing this tool set. These Icon wrenches feature a ratcheting box end with a 15-degree offset. The set comes with a storage tray and the kit is among the tools backed by Icon's lifetime warranty, giving you extreme longevity in a single hand tool purchase.
Bauer 6 Amp 3-Inch High Speed Cut-Off Tool
The Bauer 6 Amp 3-Inch High Speed Cut-Off Tool is a corded solution, but it features precision cutting capability with a solid power output that won't wane with a dying battery. Alongside these potent features is a very favorable $35 price tag. The tool produces 20,000 RPM disc speeds, allowing you to achieve consistent cutting performance through a range of workpieces, including sheet metal and tubing.
This is a small, precision cutting solution that weighs 3.5 pounds and features an ergonomic grip with a paddle switch to operate. The tool can therefore be wielded with great accuracy to make nuanced cuts in many types of material stock. It also features an adjustable cutting guard that allows for greater protection from flying sparks, regardless of the angle of attack you utilize when cutting with the tool. It can handle a 1-inch maximum cutting depth while performing straight or plunge cutting functions, and offers a lock-on capability in the paddle switch to allow you to set the tool and then adjust your grip for improved control during cuts.
Hercules 15 Amp 12-1/2-Inch Portable Thickness Planer
A tool that can be a beneficial addition to help achieve a new level of woodworking skill and precision, the Hercules 15 Amp 12-1/2-Inch Portable Thickness Planer is a surprisingly affordable cutting implement that can make a world of difference. The thickness planer allows you to smooth and flatten boards, including dense hardwoods for fast and precise material removal. This is critically important for all sorts of woodworking projects from the most basic boxes or drawers you might make to incredibly complex designs. However, renovators looking to get the most out of their lumber can also find a considerable slate of benefits from a tool of this nature. Importantly, probably the most visible option in this category is a DeWalt model that Harbor Freight notes is priced at $549. This Hercules alternative is listed for $400, saving you a significant chunk of change while delivering excellent results in the process.
The tool features a 3-knife cutter head that produces 96 cuts per inch with a 4-post carriage lock that reduces snipe at the ends of boards being sent through the machine. It's underpinned by a high-performance motor and utilizes a turret depth stop that offers fast setting across commonly used thicknesses. A thickness planer should be on many renovators' wishlists, especially those who find that they have no choice but to source lumber from big box stores that often provide warped and difficult-to-use boards.
Icon 1/2-Inch Drive 50 to 250 Ft.-Lb. Professional Click Torque Wrench
Professional mechanics often swear by their torque wrenches, but casual renovators and project car restorers who are early in their career may often lack this key piece of equipment. Using a torque wrench allows you to set the target torque level you are seeking to achieve before beginning to turn a nut. Then, when you arrive at this setting, the wrench provides some kind of feedback (often an audible and tactile click) that lets you know you've hit your desired tightness. This is a key resource when setting numerous components to exacting specifications throughout a car, and it can be equally useful when anchoring posts during a building project, alongside many other scenarios.
The Icon 1/2-Inch Drive 50 to 250 Ft.-Lb. Professional Click Torque Wrench is a $150 purchase at Harbor Freight that compares directly to a Snap-On model listed at $515. It operates with a 1/2-inch drive size that's ideal for handling more intense fastening requirements. It also includes a torque range that is notably wide, making it useful in a greater variety of fastening tasks than many others in its category. The tool produces a strong click when you reach your desired torque, and it features a smooth detent locking collar that limits the possibility of accidentally changing your setting as you operate the tool. It utilizes a 90-tooth ratcheting mechanism and a low profile teardrop head that makes accessing hard-to-reach spaces easier. The torque wrench is made of heavy duty hardened steel and comes with a storage case to keep it safe while not in use.
Hercules 12V 1/4-Inch Right Angle Die Grinder
The Hercules 12V 1/4-Inch Right Angle Die Grinder is a $70 purchase at Harbor Freight, and it delivers intense grinding speeds ranging up to 25,000 RPM. This is a small bodied option that's lightweight and easy to maneuver. It also features a precision machined collet that holds your selected bit firmly in place as you shape or otherwise work your material. A die grinder allows you to sand, polish, or shape metal and other material. This is a must-have piece of equipment for anyone restoring a project car, and it's equally valuable in the hands of home renovators and others doing personalization work while seeking a high degree of precision.
The tool features a variable speed paddle switch with a lock off function that allows you to exert comprehensive control over the tool and its output. It features four speed modes to set the tool's maximum velocity to match your specific needs. It also weighs just over 1 pound while offering compatibility with a wide range of accessory equipment and delivering a right angle footprint that allows you to get right up against your workpiece for total control during use.
Bauer 20V 10-Inch Buffer
The Bauer 20V 10-Inch Buffer is a great option for homeowners looking to speed along through many of the less desirable tasks involved in cleaning the car and handling other, similar jobs. The tool retails for $25 as a bare tool, making it an extremely cost-effective option for tool users already running Bauer power tools in their collection. The buffer itself can deliver up to two hours of runtime on a single charge, and it delivers 3,000 orbits per minute with a random orbit pattern. This results in a smooth and swirl-free finish that won't require any additional hand-powered finishing touches in order to call it a day on car washing and buffing tasks.
The tool utilizes a dual-handle design alongside a large, 10-inch buffer pad. This makes it easy to control, even when attacking your work surface from an odd angle or trying to hit a high spot on the vehicle from a position on the ground. The tool utilizes elastic bonnets that remain secured even during high-intensity use, and the tool is lightweight, stepping on the scale at just under 4.5 pounds to produce minimum levels of fatigue while handling extensive cleaning jobs or even buffing up multiple cars.
Windsor Design 6-Piece Wood Chisel Set
Chisels are an important part of any woodworker's toolkit, and they're equally valuable in the hands of home renovators and virtually all other tool owners. A chisel allows you to cut a precision edge into a workpiece or remove slivers of material to hit the exact line you need to create. In a pinch, they can act as a quasi-utility knife or serve in other roles, too. As is the case with guitars, sports memorabilia, and plenty of other things that quickly balloon into collections, you can never have enough chisels, and anyone who dabbles in the world of tools will be fully aware of this sometimes unfortunate reality (myself included). There are plenty of expensive chisels, and sometimes your best bet is to peruse garage sales for vintage models with discounted price tags.
However, a great new option is the Windsor Design 6-Piece Wood Chisel Set from Harbor Freight. This set of six chisels is listed for $12, featuring chrome vanadium steel with a sharp edge paired with ergonomic and attractive handles. The tools utilize metal hoops on the back of each hardwood handle to prevent mushrooming while being struck with a hammer, adding some additional functionality to the offering. The chisels feature beveled edges with 25-degree blades and come in a solid cross section of sizes ranging from 1/4 to 1-1/2-inch widths. This is a solid set of chisels at a great price that can immediately and impactfully augment your collection.
Hercules 20V Reciprocating Saw
Reciprocating saws are a great addition to any home improvement setup. They allow for rapid material removal through complex, multi-material surfaces. The Hercules 20V Reciprocating Saw features a brushless motor and is underpinned by internal technological upgrades that offer a 60% improvement to the cutting volume the tool can achieve on a single battery charge (compared to a "standard" Hercules model). The tool is available in-store only for the time being, so you'll need to plan a trip into a nearby location to get your hands on this one. Even so, the $80 price tag for the bare tool is a steal for a powerful cutting implement that provides so much versatility.
The saw's electric brake and pivoting shoe combine to make it a stable cutter when handling all sorts of jobs, and it comes with a 6-inch blade that's prepared to handle metal cutting tasks as well as timber material. The tool's 3,000 strokes per minute and 1-1/8-inch stroke length are plenty strong for handling precision cutting during electrical or plumbing rough-ins, and the saw is great as a demolition option as well. The tool weighs 6.3 pounds, so it's not the lightest piece of equipment you'll lift. Nevertheless, the tool's integrated hang hook and ergonomic rubber overmold help to make it a comfortable and convenient tool to use.
Pittsburgh 10-Inch End Nipper
Plier tools are frequently already a part of many tool kits that support craftspeople, renovators, and mechanics. But the sheer scope of this category of hand tools makes it a great place to explore when considering new tools to bring into your collection. There will almost always be a tool in this arena that you don't have but could benefit from purchasing (or receiving as a gift). The Pittsburgh 10-Inch End Nipper is something of a specialty hand tool in the overarching pliers family tree. The tool features wide, rounded jaws that come together at a flat end. The result is a tool that can cut material flush against the surface of another workpiece.
The tool features a carbon steel construction with hardened jaws. It's rounded out by an oil-resistant grip that provides confident and precise cutting capabilities in challenging and hectic work environments, too. The tool is able to snip or pull wires, nails, and staples, among other material that's often embedded in workpieces. That range of cutting capabilities makes it a great choice for a range of demanding requirements, and it's listed with a highly favorable $10 price tag.
Daytona 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack
The Daytona 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack is a flagship option from the decidedly high-profile Harbor Freight automotive brand. It's available in four colorways, including two bright hues that allow users to really let their personality shine through in their equipment. The jack is listed at $270 and offers Daytona's claim to fame, the Rapid Pump technology. The tool has the ability to bring your vehicle up to working height in just 3-1/2 pumps, delivering serious speed to your repair and inspection tasks underneath any car you might be diagnosing.
The jack features a low profile with a height of 9-3/4 inches that allows it to easily sneak under even low-riding vehicles. It supports a minimum lift height of just 3-1/4 inches off the ground. At its peak, the jack can bring a car to 24-1/4 inches while offering a lifting capacity of 3 tons (6,000 pounds) to support most standard cars, trucks, and SUVs. It features rear ball-bearing swivel casters to support comprehensive mobility, as well as a rotating and removable jack saddle to support additional lifting accessories (like Daytona's cross beam for a more balanced load distribution).
Bauer 22-Inch Variable Speed Scroll Saw
The scroll saw is a versatile crafting tool, and there are a surprisingly large number of major tool brands that offer one. Bauer throws its hat in the ring with the brand's 22-Inch Variable Speed Scroll Saw. It's listed at $280 and features a solid throat depth (22 inches) for great clearance when handling larger workpieces. It features a tilting arm rather than a mobile tabletop, with the ability to move 30 degrees to the left and 45 degrees to the right. This adds a nice layer of versatility to limit the amount of fiddling around with a workpiece you might need to do to get the right cutting angle for the task, and the arm tilt function is frequently a feature seen on higher-end models that supports greater cutting accuracy.
The tool-free blade clamp is also a nice addition, making it easy to swap blades when the need arises. Tensioning the blade is also simple, and it also features an adjustable dust blower to keep your cut line clear of debris. It delivers up to 1,600 strokes per minute (with a minimum cutting speed of 360 SPM) and operates under the power of a 1.6-amp motor. The saw is a respectable 75 pounds, making it heavy enough for a firm footing while not unruly, allowing for mobility when necessary.
Predator 13,000 Watt Tri-Fuel Portable Generator
Emergency preparedness and long road trip or RV excursion planning is a cinch with a tool like the Predator 13,000 Watt Tri-Fuel Portable Generator in play. It's capable of running for over 12 hours per fill-up, giving you support on a jobsite for the entire day or delivering long-lasting power during a weather event that knocks out the grid in your area. It runs on gasoline, propane, or natural gas, giving users the ability to supply the generator with whatever power source is most readily available at any given time. The generator's 458cc (and 15.2-horsepower) engine offers excellent starting power, and the digital automatic voltage regulator maintains a stable output throughout the tool's use.
The generator sits on 10-inch wheels and offers a folding handle to make it immensely portable, while the 1.25-inch steel frame affords the generator rugged durability and tie-down support. As is to be expected, the generator is quite heavy, weighing in at 226 pounds. But it includes all the outlet support you might need in a wide range of situations. There are four 120V GFCI-protected outlets, a 120/240V outlet, and two twist-lock outlets (120V and a 120/240V offerings). It also includes a key fob that allows for remote start and shutdown from up to 100 feet away.
Methodology
These are all semi-niche tools that exist outside the standard selection of equipment that most typical tool users will already have at their disposal. This makes each one valuable as a new addition to the garage that can help support new tasks and needs around the house, outside, or under the hood. All of the tools on this list have been rated by at least 100 Harbor Freight buyers with a 4.4-star average score or better.