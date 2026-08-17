Every Major Scroll Saw Brand Ranked Worst To Best
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Hobby crafters will be intimately familiar with a tool that has largely fallen out of the limelight. They know that the scroll saw provides incredible versatility, whether making sweeping cuts or removing a detail piece from the larger waste material after cutting into the board. Scroll saws operate a little like a jigsaw that's been mounted to a table, allowing you to maintain full control over the workpiece itself as the reciprocating blade rapidly cuts through the precise material you're looking to remove.
Scroll saws were once commonplace in workshops across the board, but they've become something of a niche addition in the contemporary world. Many high-quality scroll saws are fairly expensive, and there are other options to handle some of the load a scroll saw excels at performing. Even so, this tool is a fantastic addition to any woodworking shop or crafting corner. They are frequently operated via a foot pedal, in the same vein as your sewing machine (another long-lasting home improvement and crafting tool). This gives them nuanced cutting speeds and power, allowing for a varied approach to whatever the task in front of you might require.
Each of these brands makes a solid scroll saw; that's undeniable. Even at the low end of the rankings, you'll still be operating a good tool that performs its job well. By the very nature of its niche, it would be difficult for a 'bad' saw maker to stay in business. Yet, not all scroll saws include the uber-premium features that pros will be looking to incorporate, helping to differentiate this list based largely on user needs and experience.
Craftsman
Craftsman is a classic name in both power and hand tools. The brand features a still-generous warranty policy for its hand tools and provides good coverage for just about everything else. This makes it a reliable brand for a wide range of needs, and Craftsman equipment is capable of performing in many different user environments. However, the brand has lost a step in recent times and is no longer the vaunted toolmaker it was in its vintage, Sears-owned heyday.
Craftsman still provides plenty to like when considering any sort of tool, and given its wide reach as a brand that offers hand tools, power options, and outdoor equipment, including riding mowers and lawn tractors (which are slightly different tools even though they look very similar), it's only natural to find scroll saws in the catalog. The toolmaker offers two options: one with a 16-inch cutting capacity and another with an 18-inch capacity ($304 at Lowe's).
Craftsman is a beginner- and intermediate-friendly brand in the modern marketplace, and so these saws fit right in as introductory options rather than professional-level tools. In the past, they've required more than minor adjustments to set up properly. The most up-to-date models feature a die-cast aluminum table with tilt capability in both directions. Tool-free blade changes are the norm, and the saw features upper arm control for fast blade changes and tool management. All told, these are solid options for someone getting into scrolling from a well-known brand.
Skil
Skil is largely in the same boat as Craftsman. The toolmaker offers a wide variety of powered equipment, although Skil doesn't really dabble in the hand tool market in the same way that Craftsman offers a wide catalog. Skil's saws are a thing of legend, and most tool users will probably have heard at least one older person call their circular saw a Skilsaw (with its circular saws still ranking highly among major options).
So dominant was the Skil brand that it became synonymous with the tool itself. Skil also makes a scroll saw ($219 at Acme Tools), which Pro Tool Reviews rated favorably in 2023. This tool only tilts to the left, offering up to 45 degrees in its pivot. It also comes with a foot pedal that acts as an on/off switch rather than a variable speed control, although this can be set via a dial on the side of the benchtop tool.
PTR recommends the unit as a solid hobby crafting option but notes that it lacks the features of a more robust model that might be used in professional settings and similar use cases. Like the Craftsman options, Skil makes an approachable tool that beginners and intermediate woodworkers might consider adding for a new functional enhancement, but this may be a tool you quickly outgrow if you're going to get serious about scrolling. Personal preference dictates that a Skil-branded option rises ever so slightly higher than a Craftsman one, but the difference is negligible. That and the fact that Skil's model has been reviewed recently by a professional outlet (compared to an early 2000s test by Popular Mechanics that included a Craftsman saw) help boost its status over the alternative.
Dremel
Dremel rises into what is largely the upper end of the beginner realm through a wider selection of scrolling options. There is a wide range of larger, vintage options on the market, giving buyers plenty of lower-cost choices that still run exceedingly well. The Dremel 1671 model, for instance, is available across online resale marketplaces in the roughly $100 price range. The result is a tool you might
find at a garage sale for a great bargain.
The brand, now owned by a German parent company, is one of the preeminent German tool brands on the market and, by extension, offers a mini scroll saw (the Moto-Saw, priced at $112 at Home Depot) as its flagship, newer option today. It's a miniature option that packs down into a carrying case and can be valuable for light-duty work. Sawinery reviewed the tool in 2025 and noted that it's easy to mount on a bench and can be a fantastic option for those with limited space or mobility requirements, allowing them to scroll workpieces in locations that aren't their primary workspace.
The history of the Dremel name, the wide availability of existing stock that can perform in a standard scroll saw role, and the scaled-down, portable option that's ideal for mobile DIYers and those with limited space make this brand one worth exploring in all its facets if you're in the market for an introductory-to-intermediate level tool in this niche area.
DeWalt
DeWalt is probably best known for its power tools, and typically those within the brand's cordless range. But the massive toolmaker also offers a range of corded options that fit right at home in a serious workshop, including gear like its thickness planer and, of course, a scroll saw. DeWalt offers professional-level cordless gear, and you'll often see tradespeople wielding the bright yellow tools anywhere you see work being done. But workshop gear exists in a different sphere of influence. Yet, DeWalt's scroll saw is frequently regarded highly by advanced users and those just getting into the game alike. The result is a solid crossover option that can serve any type of user well.
Bob Vila named the DeWalt 20-inch scroll saw ($659 at Home Depot) its best overall pick in 2024, noting the 20-inch throat depth as a particular strength, as well as the variable speed control that allows it to perform well when handling both hard and soft wood species. The tool tilts 45 degrees in both directions. The table is also made of cast iron, which acts as an important upgrade in this tool category. The durability factor is significant, but it also adds considerable weight to the tool, which some users may not want to deal with in their saw.
The table is also oversized, allowing for more sweep when moving your workpiece around during cutting operations. This tool is a major step up for those looking for something beyond the basics, and it comes from a brand that most tool users are likely to already know and love, with DeWalt ranked as America's favorite tool brand in 2026 for the fifth consecutive year.
Delta
Delta isn't a brand that casual DIYers are likely to recognize. But it is an important option that experienced woodworkers often trust with their projects. Delta table saws, drill presses, and other gear are frequently touted as equipment that provides a great blend of functionality and favorable pricing. It's a toolmaker that firmly sits at the bottom end of the pricing (and functional) spectrum within the professional shop gear sphere. That makes it a perfectly great option for those who are becoming a little more serious about their setup but may not be ready to drop a significant amount of cash on new tools just yet.
Delta's 20-inch variable-speed scroll saw ($497 at Lowe's) was Bob Vila's 2024 upgrade pick, with the outlet noting the tool's impressive vibration-reducing technology, which left it with very little movement beyond the blade's own oscillation pattern. Similarly, WoodGuide's testing in 2025 found it to be worthy of inclusion in the category "premium professional." The tool features a 45-degree tilt in both directions and is a true "pro-grade tool" that offers a solid approach to precise detail work, setting your finished product apart from a more introductory model. It doesn't include an onboard dust collection mechanism, though, which can certainly become a problem quickly for those working without adequate ventilation and a shop vac, or for users working through lots of cutting in one sitting.
Grizzly
Grizzly also straddles the divide between upper-intermediate users and professional-level users. Grizzly's catalog is a little more approachable for a wide range of users than the Delta alternative, giving it a slight edge. Although, as is the case with many other ranking positions on this list, there's quite a bit of subjectivity involved, all of the major players here deliver a great saw for their target user base.
Grizzly is named in Bob Vila's review as offering both a best-for-intermediates and a best-for-pros model. That's a pair of distinctions that other brands don't share, giving it a unique edge. Grizzly's 21-inch variable-speed model is available directly from Grizzly for $755, and Fine Woodworking notes that it delivers precision cuts with very little vibration across virtually the entire speed range offered by the tool (1,550 SPM at its peak speed). It bevels 45 degrees in both directions, with the saw tilting instead of the table for greater precision, and operates with a variable-speed foot pedal for nuanced cutting performance.
The 18-inch alternative ($435 at both Lowe's and Home Depot) features a cast aluminum stand and offers variable-speed control, a 1,500 SPM peak speed, and a weight that's roughly half that of its older sibling (46 pounds). The pricing and variety of options to suit a range of user needs set this brand apart when considering a scroll saw addition.
Jet
A classic name in workshop power tools, Jet offers sleek, powerful, professional-grade gear ready to handle whatever you throw at it. Scrollsawer reviewed the brand's JWSS-22B model ($900 at Home Depot) in 2018, highlighting several enhanced features the tool offered over the standard model you might find elsewhere on the market. In 2020, Wood Magazine also reviewed the unit, giving it an A grade overall and noting its minuscule vibration even at the highest speed setting. The cast-iron table is a major selling point, as is the fantastic experience the outlet had with the model's blade-changing function, calling its changing and tensioning systems the "best."
Jet is a constant fixture at the top end of the workshop power equipment marketplace. This is a tool featuring a substantial table that can handle even large workpieces with ease. It also features an upper arm that raises 10 inches above the table for expansive access when necessary. The arm tilts during its beveling action, rather than the table, and it piles on more premium features that help make the saw a potent and accurate option for detailed cutting work.
Excalibur
Excalibur is frequently named among the pinnacle of professional options for scroll saws. Forum users and professional reviewers alike tout the brand's comprehensive capabilities. Popular Woodworking reviewed the small-scale EX-16 model in 2021, noting its tilting head (rather than the table) and its parallel-link arm that reduces vibration to a bare minimum.
Scroll Saw Paradise reviewed the larger EX-21 on YouTube years ago. The saw features many of the key elements that pros demand, including easy blade changes, an arm that lifts completely out of the way, and incredibly limited vibration, allowing for much greater precision during cuts.
The key drawback that keeps Excalibur out of the top spot is its availability. If you're in the market for one of these tools, you're likely going to have to look on the secondary market. The brand has changed hands a few times, and the latest parent company to manage the toolmaker (General International) has gone out of business.
Pégas
Pégas is a brand designed in Switzerland (and built in Taiwan). The tools are premium options for dedicated scroll saw users, and they come with steep price tags. A 21-inch scroll saw from the brand can be found at Highland Woodworking for $1,025. These tools are highly rated by owners and professional reviewers. Wendell Woodworks offers crucial feedback on her Pégas scroll saw and even delivers a head-to-head comparison with a cheap WEN alternative, clearly showing why the Pégas model is considered professional-grade. The saws feature a tilting head that allows for both swing directions without moving the table, and an upper arm that can be raised to a significant height.
Woodcarving Illustrated reviewed a Pégas band scroll saw in 2019 and found its cutting depth truly inspiring. The saw can handle up to 6-1/2-inch thick wood and features a 16-inch table. It runs with two precision-grooved bearings above and below the table to help keep the blade on track even when handling larger workpieces. Killian Woodworking also notes that the 21-inch saw runs at a surprisingly quiet volume while offering dead-accurate cuts when aiming for a perfectly straight shear.
Hegner
Hegner is yet another brand that's consistently named near the top of the heap when considering premium scroll saw options. Sawinery recommends the Hegner Multimax 18V as its top pick for 2025, citing its quality. Forum users also consistently name Hegner a phenomenal brand when seeking top quality in the scroll saw arena. Fine Scroll Saw notes that Hegner models are consistently classified as precision-engineered with excellent performance metrics.
These tools tout extremely low vibration, precise blade control and cutting power, and swing arms that rise high for better access while also providing plenty of room on the table to hold your workpiece. For that exceptional level of performance, you'll pay a high price, however. The Hegner Multimax 22-V model is $2,920 at Stockroom Supply, and the 18-inch model is listed at $2,306 at Midwest Technology Products. Those aren't prices for the faint of heart, but if you're in the market for a truly standout scroll saw performer, a Hegner tool is frequently going to be your best bet.
Methodology
These makers range from beginner to professional brands. The 'better' models will frequently feature heavier tables that resist vibration or movement better, giving you a tangible upgrade to the experience of cutting a precise line with the tool. But many premium models also feature enhancements such as larger tables and arm lengths to support larger workpieces, improved angular movement, and smoother cutting operations.
The saw makers that appear lower down the list can provide a great experience that's usually ideal for those looking to use the tool to support DIY work or hobby crafting, but the comparison is often apples to oranges when pitting a low-cost model up against a professional alternative with upgraded features throughout.