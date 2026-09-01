7 Of The Most Common Problems With The Toyota RAV4

No car is perfect, but the Toyota RAV4 is clearly a driver favorite. As of 2026, the RAV4 is the worldwide best-selling SUV, not to mention the most popular car in Florida. Though contenders like the Honda CRV, which can be considered one of the alternatives to the RAV4, and the Chevy Equinox have similar specs, the RAV4 consistently pulls ahead.

Reputation isn't everything, though. There may be a few reasons why you may not want to buy a RAV4 that aren't related to overall quality. In addition, things can and do go wrong. Like any other vehicle, the Toyota RAV4 has some specific problems that seem to regularly crop up, including across different model years.

These common problems with the Toyota RAV4 don't necessarily mean you shouldn't buy one. It's good to be aware of potential problems before they happen, or before you buy a used RAV4 that might be under a recall. From transmission issues over time to electrical and other malfunctions, the most common problems with the RAV4 can range from mildly irritating to potentially dangerous. Stick around after the list of issues for details on how we determined the most common RAV4 problems.