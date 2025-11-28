This Is The Most Popular Car In Florida, According To The Data

When we look at automotive sales rankings in America, the most commonly discussed figures will be the ones that cover the entire country – "America's Best-Selling Truck" and so forth. But what about each of the individual states? One corner of the country can be very different from another in terms of culture and consumer tastes, and that includes which model of car is the most popular. For the most part, the majority of a state's car sales data broadly follows national trends, but once you start breaking it down, you do begin to notice some interesting regional differences.

For example, the state of Michigan, not surprisingly, is among the states with the highest percentage of American cars on its roads. Texas buyers, meanwhile, choose more pickup trucks, and California of course, has the all-electric Tesla at the top of its rankings. But what about the state of Florida? Florida is America's third-most-populous state, and fittingly, its most popular car represents the middle ground of America's current auto market, with neither a pickup truck nor an electric vehicle in sight. Which vehicle is number one in the Sunshine State? That would be Toyota's immensely popular RAV4 crossover, a vehicle that's no stranger to coming in at the top of the charts.