These 5 SUVs Are More Reliable Than The Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 has achieved spectacular success on the sales floor in 2025 as the best-selling car in the U.S., selling a total of 479,288 vehicles during the calendar year. This successful milestone is one that speaks to the RAV4's many strengths in the marketplace.

But when it comes to reliability, there are a number of SUVs that rate higher in this important area than the Toyota RAV4 does. In the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, the Toyota brand finished in eighth place, while the Toyota RAV4 was not selected as one of the top three models in either the Small SUV, the Compact SUV, or the Midsize SUV categories. In fact, no other Toyota SUV was either. U.S. News and World Report recently released a report on their picks for the Most Reliable SUVs. The U.S. News ratings combined JD Power reliability scores for individual SUVs with their own Values Score to come up with what they believe are the most reliable SUVs currently available.

For the purposes of this article, we will cover the top five 2026 SUVs that scored the highest in U.S. News' rankings. Any SUVs that were discontinued after the 2025 model year will be eliminated, since there may or may not be any of these vehicles remaining on dealers' lots at the current moment.