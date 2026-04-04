These 5 SUVs Are More Reliable Than The Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 has achieved spectacular success on the sales floor in 2025 as the best-selling car in the U.S., selling a total of 479,288 vehicles during the calendar year. This successful milestone is one that speaks to the RAV4's many strengths in the marketplace.
But when it comes to reliability, there are a number of SUVs that rate higher in this important area than the Toyota RAV4 does. In the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, the Toyota brand finished in eighth place, while the Toyota RAV4 was not selected as one of the top three models in either the Small SUV, the Compact SUV, or the Midsize SUV categories. In fact, no other Toyota SUV was either. U.S. News and World Report recently released a report on their picks for the Most Reliable SUVs. The U.S. News ratings combined JD Power reliability scores for individual SUVs with their own Values Score to come up with what they believe are the most reliable SUVs currently available.
For the purposes of this article, we will cover the top five 2026 SUVs that scored the highest in U.S. News' rankings. Any SUVs that were discontinued after the 2025 model year will be eliminated, since there may or may not be any of these vehicles remaining on dealers' lots at the current moment.
2026 Buick Encore GX - Most reliable SUV overall
Buick did very well in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, coming in second place among the various vehicle brands. The Buick Encore GX, which U.S. News named its most reliable SUV overall, tied for third place in JD Power's Small SUV category with a reliability score of 90 points out of a possible 100. The U.S. News Value Score gave the Encore GX 4.9 points out of 10. In the words of U.S. News, "The Encore GX has elegant exterior styling and a welcoming cabin. The first row is spacious and comfortable, but the second row and cargo area fall short of class standards." Our review of the Buick Encore GX showed that it brought the luxury Avenir trim to a small SUV. Encore GX pricing starts at $27,995.
The Buick Encore GX is powered by two turbocharged three-cylinder engines of either 1.2 or 1.3 liters displacement. Horsepower increases from 137 to 155 horsepower with the larger engine, while a CVT handles transmission duties with front-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic is paired with all-wheel drive. Car and Driver performance testing of an Encore GX with the 1.3-liter engine and all-wheel drive produced a 0-60 mph time of 8.8 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 16.9 seconds at 82 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad measured 0.81g.
Cargo space is adequate for a small SUV. The Buick Encore GX has 24 cu. ft. of space behind the second row, expanding to 50 cu. ft. with the second row folded.
2026 Hyundai Venue - Best budget SUV
The 2026 Hyundai Venue was given the U.S. News best budget option in a reliable SUV award. The entry-level Venue SE is priced at $22,150 including freight. While the Hyundai brand as a whole placed 12th in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, the Venue tied for third place (with the Buick Encore GX) in JD Power's Small SUV category with a reliability score of 88 out of 100. The Hyundai Venue also received a U.S. News Value Score of 7.4 out of 10. The Hyundai Venue is the smallest SUV you can buy in the U.S. U.S. News commented that the Venue's, "...performance is much better suited to city traffic than highway cruising."
This could have something to do with the power source for the Hyundai Venue being a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine producing 121 horsepower and driving the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. Performance testing of the Venue, administered by Car and Driver, produced a 0-60 mph sprint that took 8.5 seconds, while the quarter-mile went by in 16.7 seconds at 83 mph, comparable to the Buick Encore GX above. Skidpad roadholding was recorded at 0.82g, also similar to the Encore GX.
The Hyundai Venue has a cargo capacity in line with its diminutive size. Behind the second row, the Venue has 19 cu. ft. of cargo space. Folding the second row enlarges the amount of space to 32 cu. ft. In this department, the Buick Encore GX offers more.
2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer - Best SUV for families
The 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer received the U.S. News best reliable SUV for families honors. Its JD Power reliability score hit 88 points out of 100, while its U.S. News Value Score was 7.4 out of 10. Just one short year ago, in 2025, the Trailblazer was named the highest-quality small SUV, according to JD Power, so this recognition is well-deserved. In addition, Chevrolet as a brand placed fifth in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. U.S. News praised the Trailblazer as, "...one of the most spacious subcompact crossovers on the market, with generous seating for five," but also commented that its, "Acceleration is sluggish regardless of which engine you choose..." Chevy Trailblazer pricing starts at $25,095.
Those Chevrolet Trailblazer engines that you can choose from include the same 1.2-liter and 1.3-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engines found in the Buick Encore GX, with outputs of 133 and 155 horsepower, respectively. Transmission choices are also the same, pairing a CVT with front-wheel drive while the AWD version gets a nine-speed automatic. Car and Driver did performance testing and got a 0-60 mph time of 8.7 seconds and a quarter-mile run taking 16.7 seconds, with a trap speed of 83 mph. As you might expect, these numbers are within a few ticks of the Buick Encore GX, which has similar drivetrain components.
Cargo space in the Trailblazer is slightly larger than that of the Buick. It offers 25 cu. ft. behind the second row, improving to 54 cu. ft. with the second row folded.
2026 BMW X6 - Most Luxurious SUV
The 2026 BMW X6 is the winner of the U.S. News most luxurious and reliable SUV award. The X6 has a J.D. Power Reliability Score of 89 out of 100, as well as a U.S. News Value Score of 6.4 out of 10. BMW ranked 11th in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, placing one spot above Hyundai. U.S. News stated that the BMW X6, "...has fantastic, user-friendly technology and a high level of build quality." Our review of the BMW X6 appreciated its solid performance and opulent interior. Pricing for the BMW X6 starts at $78,750, with a lengthy options list available for your perusal. The BMW X6 is also the highest-priced vehicle tested by U.S. News for its report on the most reliable SUVs.
The X6 xDrive40i (its full name) gets its power from a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine paired with a mild hybrid system producing a total of 375 horsepower, flowing through an eight-speed automatic transmission before being sent to all four wheels. The BMW X6 had its performance tested by Car and Driver, which revealed that it could do 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 13.4 seconds at 102 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad came in at 0.90g.
While the BMW X6 is an SUV, it is also an SUV Coupe, which means a sloping roofline that cuts into available space. There's 27.4 cu. ft. of space behind the second row, which grows to 59.6 cu. ft. with the second row folded.
2026 Ford Bronco Sport - Next most reliable SUV
The 2026 Ford Bronco Sport is the next highest-rated SUV on the U.S. News list of most reliable SUVs. It arrives with a JD Power Reliability Score of 88 out of 100, along with a U.S. News Value Score of 6.8 out of 10. As a brand, Ford placed 19th in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. U.S. News stated that the Ford Bronco Sport, "...boasts impressive capability, and it's a relative bargain for an all-terrain SUV." Our review of the Ford Bronco Sport discovered that while it had more off-road capability than the competition, it was not the most fuel-efficient compact crossover.
Power options for the Ford Bronco Sport start with a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower and top out with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 250 horses. Whichever Bronco Sport engine you choose, the transmission is an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive is standard. In performance testing by Car and Driver, the Ford Bronco Sport made it from 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds with the three-cylinder engine, improving to 5.9 seconds with the four-cylinder mill on board. The quarter mile took 16.2 seconds with the three and a quicker 14.5 seconds with the four.
Cargo space is better than you might expect, thanks to its boxy body structure. Behind the second row is 32.5 cu. ft. of storage, unless you get the optional off-road spare tire that raises the floor level. Folding the second row seat down opens up the storage area to a total of 65.2 cu. ft.