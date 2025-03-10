7 Alternatives To The Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 seems to be all the rage at the moment. Last year, it outsold the usually top-selling Ford F-series — with 475,193 units compared to Ford's 460,915 — to emerge as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. This speaks to the compact SUV's enduring popularity, which can be attributed to its reputation for being reliable, affordable, easy to use, cheap to maintain, and reasonably fuel efficient.
A case in point is the 2025 Toyota RAV4. It starts at an accessible $28,850, and for the price gives you a power driver's seat, a touchscreen multimedia display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot. There's also a 203-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that routes power via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Plus, hybrid options are available.
All of these features have clearly worked in the RAV4's favor over the years. But with the compact SUV segment being so competitive, there are no shortage of tempting alternatives to the Toyota RAV4. So, to help you know what options are out there, we've compiled a list of seven compact SUVs that can give the RAV4 a run for its money.
Kia Sportage
At $27,390, the Kia Sportage is $1,500 cheaper than a base level Toyota RAV4, which makes it a good alternative if you're looking to save on upfront costs. Low-priced SUVs don't need to be spartan, however, and the Sportage is proof. It comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and voice recognition. You also get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, which can only be had on the RAV4 by stepping up to the more expensive RAV4 XLE trim.
The Sportage's cargo space is also bigger than what the RAV4 offers. You get 39.6 cubic feet of room with all seats upright, and a maximum of 74.1 cubic feet when you fold down the rear seats. With the RAV4, that reduces to 37.6 cubic feet behind the second row, and 69.8 cubic feet when you put the second row seats down. While its 187-hp output is less than the RAV4, the Sportage offers a choice of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, as well as a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. The Sportage also has a hybrid option.
Hyundai Tucson
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson doesn't have a temptingly low starting price like the Kia Sportage, but it is a compelling Toyota RAV4 alternative nonetheless. This is especially true when you consider the fact that it still manages to undercut the RAV4 by $245, given its base price of $28,605. This amount nets you one of the most generously-sized vehicles in the compact SUV segment, with 41.2 cubic feet behind the second row seats and a maximum of 80.3 cubic feet when those seats are folded down. That makes it roomier than both the RAV4 and the Sportage.
The Tucson has a tech-rich interior too. You get a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen complemented by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth, four USB ports, HD and satellite radio. As for the engine, it offers the same 187-hp as the Kia Sportage, via a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options also available.
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen has redesigned the Tiguan to kickstart its third generation, and with that comes an upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that's now potent enough to compete favorably against the RAV4. The new Tiguan generates 201 horsepower, a 17 horsepower increase versus the previous model. It is also 170 pounds lighter than before, which should positively impact performance and fuel economy.
Speaking of which, the 2025 Tiguan will sit on the Volkswagen EQB Evo platform used by the current Volkswagen Golf GTI – something you'd expect to further benefit driving performance. Those who are considering the all-new Tiguan will be impressed in other areas too, as the compact SUV now features a standard 12.9-inch central display along with wireless charging. If these technology features do not excite everyone, Volkswagen also offers a variety of optional extras such as a 15-inch touchscreen, head-up display, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Ford Bronco Sport
The Ford Bronco Sport is a great pick for anyone wanting a Toyota RAV4 alternative with strong off-road chops. Thanks in part to its rugged build and a terrain management system with up to five G.O.A.T modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, and Off-Road), it is a solid choice for any conditions or terrain. There's the cost element too. At $29,995, the Bronco Sport is a sensible buy, especially given the solid, well-equipped interior on offer. It includes a standard 13.2-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a wireless smartphone charger, Bluetooth, and six USB ports.
Things like 17-inch alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry, and push-button start also come standard, as does a four-wheel drive system. Performance comes courtesy of either a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, that generates 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, or an available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 238 hp and 277 lb-ft. In both cases, output makes its way to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Mazda CX-5
Famed for its precise steering, well-balanced suspension, and generally pleasing ride quality, the Mazda CX-5 is another excellent alternative to the Toyota RAV4. And, with its base price starting at $28,770, it is fairly similar in cost. Performance wise, there's a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. If that's too modest, Mazda offers the option of a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque (or 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft when fed 93-octane fuel).
And, where the RAV4 comes standard with front-wheel drive, the CX-5 offers an all-wheel drive system, meaning there's enough power to help it avoid getting stuck in the sand, snow, or mud. Another thing that's also in generous supply is technology. You get numerous infotainment and safety tech as standard, including a 10.25-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, forward automatic emergency braking, stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, and blind-spot monitoring.
Mazda CX-50
If you want something with a more rugged aesthetic and slightly more upmarket interior than the Mazda CX-5 provides, the more off-road capable Mazda CX-50 might be the answer. At 185.8 inches in length and 75.6 inches in width, it is longer and wider than the CX-5, but slightly shorter by around 2 inches.
Inside, the CX-50 comes standard with synthetic leather upholstery, along with a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto, while the CX-5 offers cloth seats, a 4.6-inch driver information display, as well as wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Although a formidable competitor, the Mazda CX-50 does have somewhat of a shared history with the RAV4, as the CX-50 Hybrid actually borrows its powertrain from the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. The cost of the entry-level Mazda CX-50 2.5 S Select begins at $30,500, while the top-level 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus is priced from $43,500.
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is inarguably the biggest name in the world of Toyota RAV4 alternatives. Like the RAV4, it does have inherent qualities of reliability and is easy to live with. While its 190-hp 1.5-liter turbo-four is 13 horses short of the RAV4's output, it excels in fuel efficiency.
Front-wheel drive versions return 28 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway, and 30 mpg combined, per the EPA. While all-wheel drive models get 28 mpg combined, 26 mpg in the city, and 31 mpg on the highway. Those numbers are similar to the RAV4's, which earns 30 mpg in combined city-highway driving in FWD spec, and 28-29 mpg when specified with AWD.
Buyers who prioritize cargo space will find the CR-V to be more compelling, owing to the 39.3 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats and maximum cargo volume of 76.5 cubic feet behind the first row. While sensible, the CR-V costs more than the Toyota RAV4, with pricing starting at $30,100 for the base 2025 Honda CR-V LX.