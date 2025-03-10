7 Alternatives To The Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 seems to be all the rage at the moment. Last year, it outsold the usually top-selling Ford F-series — with 475,193 units compared to Ford's 460,915 — to emerge as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. This speaks to the compact SUV's enduring popularity, which can be attributed to its reputation for being reliable, affordable, easy to use, cheap to maintain, and reasonably fuel efficient.

A case in point is the 2025 Toyota RAV4. It starts at an accessible $28,850, and for the price gives you a power driver's seat, a touchscreen multimedia display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot. There's also a 203-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that routes power via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Plus, hybrid options are available.

All of these features have clearly worked in the RAV4's favor over the years. But with the compact SUV segment being so competitive, there are no shortage of tempting alternatives to the Toyota RAV4. So, to help you know what options are out there, we've compiled a list of seven compact SUVs that can give the RAV4 a run for its money.

