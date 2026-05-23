4 Reasons You Might Not Want To Buy A Toyota RAV4

In 1989, Toyota unveiled an unconventional concept car dubbed the RAV-FOUR. SUVs were gaining traction and Toyota was eager to add to its lineup, which already included the 4Runner and the Land Cruiser by that point. The concept RAV-FOUR was something different, with a striking resemblance to the Geo Tracker, combined with the rugged, open-topped design of a Jeep Wrangler. Here in the U.S., the RAV4 wasn't introduced until the 1996 model year, and while it bore little resemblance to that quirky concept, sales quickly gained traction, and it's now the best-selling SUV in America.

In 2025, Toyota sold almost half a million new RAV4s in the U.S. alone. The newly-redesigned 2026 model, which is available only as a hybrid, is not only in high demand, it's also taking home plenty of awards. Kelley Blue Book named it the Compact SUV Best Buy of 2026, and Green Car Journal gave it the 2026 Green Car of the Year award. So why should you think before buying one?

There are many good reasons to buy this hybrid SUV, including its excellent fuel economy and vast cargo space. Whether you plan to buy used or new, however, there are a few drawbacks that you should consider before making such a big commitment. Here are four reasons to explore other compact SUV options.