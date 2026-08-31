5 SUV Features To Look For If You Love Camping Or Other Outdoor Fun

In 2024, SUVs accounted for 60% of the new vehicles sold in the U.S., and, despite being a utility vehicle, it might seem that the average SUV spends much of its time running errands around urban areas. However, sometimes it's nice to step away from the hustle and bustle of urban life and head for the hills, and this is where the SUV can come into its own; freed from the shackles of the school run or daily commute, the SUV thrives when it swaps the potholes and congestion of the city for rough terrain and empty vistas of the great outdoors.

This is when you truly appreciate the benefits of an SUV. The ability to carry more gear, head off-road, and do so while keeping you comfortable even after the pavement has ended, make it perfectly suited to outdoor adventures. However, not all SUVs are equally suited to the country life. A common SUV myth is that all SUVs are built for off-roading. This isn't the case. So, just what should you look for if you love heading into the wilderness? We've selected some choices that cover most of the bases.

From systems that help you to stay in control to features that keep you comfortable, and from underside protection to practical touches that make packing easier, here are five essentials that can transform an SUV from an urban runabout to a true outdoor trail-blazer.