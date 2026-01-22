5 SUVs With Higher Ground Clearance Than A Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler has long been the dominant force in off-road conversations, with its cult-like following, massive aftermarket support, and go-anywhere capabilities, particularly on trims like the Rubicon. For 2026, even the base model Wrangler comes with a (minimum) ground clearance of 9.7 inches, which is crazy to think about. But the automotive world has evolved a lot since 1986, which is when the first Wrangler was introduced to the world. Using things like air suspension tech, four-wheel drive systems, and a bit of engineering, OEMs are now able to make vehicles that match or even exceed the Wrangler's ground clearance while offering much more comfort and refinement. Ground clearance is important because, in some ways, it is the base metric for off-road capability in any vehicle.

Ground clearance determines what obstacles can be cleared without catastrophic undercarriage damage, and is the difference between confidently rock-crawling and nervously creeping over speed bumps in parking lots. Some of the models we've listed may use ground clearance figures available only in specific modes on other cars. This, in our opinion, is fair, because the Wrangler also gets an unfair advantage with its massive stock tires, which are 35 inches from the factory (on certain trims) – while the tires on most SUVs would range between 17 and 22 inches. So then, with all that said, here are five SUVs with higher ground clearance than a Jeep Wrangler.