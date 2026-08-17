Why There's More Than Just Minimum Ground Clearance To Safely Off-Roading

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The first aspect that comes to mind when considering a vehicle for off-roading is often ground clearance. However, most four-wheel-drive trucks and SUVs come off the showroom floor with enough ground clearance to explore a variety of two-track roads and trails.

For example, the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Sport rolls off the assembly line with 9.7 inches of ground clearance and even the 2025 Subaru Outback Wilderness clears 9.5 inches. Compared to something like a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette with its 5.3-inch ground clearance that's an extra four-plus inches. In reality, the Corvette could barely clear a loaf of bread, while the Wrangler could clear a basketball. There's even some trucks and SUVs that have higher ground clearance than a Jeep Wrangler.

Granted, if you want to venture off those limited-maintenance roads onto more technical off-road trails, you'll likely want more ground clearance. My first experience going to an off-highway-vehicle (OHV) area came as I drove my new-to-me bone-stock 2000 Jeep Wrangler Sport to a "Novice Run" hosted by a local off-road club. The trail led through what they called "the rock garden" where I lost the outer portion of my rear bumper while having the time of my life. Two months later I returned with new bumpers, a 4-inch lift and 3-inch-larger diameter tires to sail through the rock garden without so much as a scrape.

In reality, the extra 1.5 inches of ground clearance gained from the larger tires played only a small part in that successful run. Two months of additional off-road driving experience, the improved approach and departure angle provided by the aftermarket bumpers, and the lift kit with swaybar disconnect also helped.