5 Innovative Vehicle Safety Features To Consider For Your Next Car

As the name suggests, Forward Collision Warning (FCW) prevents collisions with oncoming objects by issuing alerts when it detects a potential crash. According to the IIHS, in 2023, front-impact collisions caused 60% of passenger vehicle occupant deaths. The organization also found in 2017 that cars equipped with forward collision warning systems had 17% fewer rear-end crashes and 30% fewer crashes resulting in injuries. So it's no surprise that nearly every modern car today comes with forward collision warning.

FCW primarily uses sensors, but manufacturers build these systems differently. While some cars use radar waves, others are camera-based systems that incorporate image recognition. Either way, an FCW system will alert the driver through audio, visual, or sensory means when there's a likelihood of collision. You should also bear in mind that some systems require the car to be traveling at a moderate speed to work, while others work well regardless of speed.

Although FCW has been in existence for the past 2 decades, it didn't become mainstream until the 2010s. Today, very few cars lack this feature, but some entry-level models, such as the Jeep Wrangler Sport, still don't offer this feature as standard.