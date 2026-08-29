5 Camera Accessories You Should Buy Online (And 4 You Shouldn't)

Buying a new camera is the first step in photography. Once you start getting the hang of your new device, you will not only click brilliant photos, but you will also want to use various camera accessories with it, only to upgrade your experience. However, buying camera gear online is a mixed bag. Some things are available for cheap and so simple that it doesn't matter where you get them from because they will work fine no matter what. On the other hand, some things would look like an easy purchase, but they can easily cost you money or damage your gear if you are not careful enough in picking the best one.

Online, you will find plenty of round-ups and lists of accessories that promise to help you take better photos. Neither will tell you where it is actually safe to spend money online or whether you should go to a real store instead. That is what this list is for. It is important to know that spending thousands of dollars on an accessory won't turn you into a skilled photographer, just like an expensive riding suit doesn't make you a better rider. You need to invest in the right tools, and that too from trusted sources, to broaden your horizons.

We have compiled a list of camera accessories below, including five things that are totally fine to order online from any decent retailer and four things you should probably skip buying online.