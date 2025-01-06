What Are ND Camera Filters?

So when do you want to put on the ND filter? The first reason is for aperture, when you want to control the amount of light entering your camera. This creates a shallow depth of field and selective focus effects, producing a bit of an abstract visual. Try this effect while you take photographs of the sky to create some artistic cloud shots. Lower your camera and capture a building at sunrise, the clouds blurred behind it.

The second reason is the slow the shutter speed, creating that blur effect. With a tripod and ND filter, a slow shutter speed can emphasize movement in your shots. This can be something like a waterfall, river, traffic, and bustling crowds of people. You're essentially creating a feeling of rushed activity. Balancing a landscape is another important use for the ND filter. For example, if the sun is washing out a landscape, you can filter out some of this light. You can darken shots for more drama or blend lighter colors to create a calming, romantic atmosphere.

Another popular use for ND filters is solar photography. The longer exposure can capture clearer images of planets, the moon, and other celestial bodies. Or get some blurry action shots of meteor showers. Solar photography takes specialized viewing filters — check out some of the best filters for astrophotography, recommended by SlashGear.

