What Are ND Camera Filters?
If you are ever planning to shoot photography outside — whether it be a vibrant cityscape or gorgeous landscape — you will want to use a neutral density filter (or ND filter). An ND filter essentially blocks light coming into the lens without altering any colors you're seeing (hence the "neutral" part of the name). Some newer photographers are not sure when to use an ND filter since it's often said that light is good to have.
Using the ND filter correctly won't make your photo too dark. Instead, you have to keep the shutter open for longer, exposing the camera to light for a longer time. Depending on the duration of the exposure and the size and shape of the ND filter being used, the photo you take with the ND filter makes the features of the image blur together and feel smoother. There are many specific instances where this type of effect increases an image's intensity and beauty.
The best photography uses for ND filters
So when do you want to put on the ND filter? The first reason is for aperture, when you want to control the amount of light entering your camera. This creates a shallow depth of field and selective focus effects, producing a bit of an abstract visual. Try this effect while you take photographs of the sky to create some artistic cloud shots. Lower your camera and capture a building at sunrise, the clouds blurred behind it.
The second reason is the slow the shutter speed, creating that blur effect. With a tripod and ND filter, a slow shutter speed can emphasize movement in your shots. This can be something like a waterfall, river, traffic, and bustling crowds of people. You're essentially creating a feeling of rushed activity. Balancing a landscape is another important use for the ND filter. For example, if the sun is washing out a landscape, you can filter out some of this light. You can darken shots for more drama or blend lighter colors to create a calming, romantic atmosphere.
Another popular use for ND filters is solar photography. The longer exposure can capture clearer images of planets, the moon, and other celestial bodies. Or get some blurry action shots of meteor showers. Solar photography takes specialized viewing filters — check out some of the best filters for astrophotography, recommended by SlashGear.