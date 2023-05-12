5 Of The Best DSLR Filters For Astrophotography

If you're a photographer, you know that the subjects you capture can determine how you shoot and what you shoot with. The gear a nature photographer will utilize will undoubtedly differ from that of someone covering a warzone, or a football game. Astrophotography in particular can require specific gear, which isn't surprising when you consider the subjects you're photographing might be trillions of miles away (and that's just in our solar neighborhood.)

Even the most powerful DSLR cameras will struggle to accurately capture the night sky. The light coming from stars and galaxies is traveling very far, passing through lightyears of dust and other debris, and is faint even to the natural eye. That's not even taking light pollution into account, which any astrophotographer shooting close to a populated area must contend with.

Fortunately, there are filters available that can help bring out the light you need and discard the light you don't when photographing the night sky. Different filters serve different purposes, like specifically filtering out light pollution or narrowband filters that specifically pick up the wavelengths of light emitted from certain nebulas. To help you capture the intergalactic images you want, here are the best DSLR filters for astrophotography.