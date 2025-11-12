How Many Pictures Can A 32GB SD Card Hold?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SD cards, for decades, have been a reliable way to store files — be it photos, videos, or documents. Their hot-swappable nature makes them extremely convenient for workflows that require constant file transfers between devices. This is why they remain the primary storage option for most DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Although there aren't many smartphones with microSD card slots available today, they can still read and write to SD cards with an appropriate dongle. This allows you to repurpose old SD cards as archival storage.

Like internal storage options in smartphones, SD cards, too, come in different sizes. The popular ones are 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB — but the highest-capacity microSD card can let you store heaps of media. With a 4.7-star rating and over 200,000 reviews on Amazon, the SanDisk 32GB microSD card is a popular pick and retails at just $9.99. You can either insert it directly into a supported Android phone or use the included adapter to mount the SD card to a digital camera or a laptop. 32GB might not sound like a lot in the modern age, but it can store anywhere between 2,000 and 10,000 photos.

This huge variation in range comes due to differences in camera resolution, file formats, and shooting modes. For instance, a single 24 MP photo from a modern iPhone in the JPEG format occupies anywhere between 2 to 8 MB of space — that translates to around 8,000 photos before you start running out of storage on a 32GB SD card.