5 Camera Lens Accessories You Need To Protect Your Gear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you own decent camera gear, you'll want to keep it in decent shape. In fact, with the costs involved in photography equipment, you'll want to keep it in tip-top shape. And you'll want it in that condition for as long as possible, too. However, mishaps happen to even the most careful photographers. Dust, moisture, a knock against a doorframe — it really doesn't take much to damage the front element. And fixing it isn't exactly something you can do with that change you've saved up in the jar on the kitchen counter.

Lenses are particularly expensive, especially major brands. They are typically the most expensive photography gear after the camera body itself. In many cases, high-end glass can even cost more, and replacing one because of an amateur mistake is a lesson you'll want to learn only once. It's even worth being a little proactive when it comes to protecting your pricey optics. Spending a little on the right accessories up front could save you a ton in the long run.

Buying lens accessories to protect your glass is absolutely not about buying unnecessary extras. It's just common sense because a few basic items can save you a lot of frustration and money, since these straightforward, practical accessories do not cost an arm and a leg. In fact, for the majority of them, you could finally get around to counting out that coin jar and spending it on something worthwhile.