14 Of The Oldest Appliance Brands You Can Still Buy Today

Some of the world's oldest appliance brands were around before TV and radio went mainstream. These brands are a testament to resilience — they've survived two World Wars, economic depressions, and over a century of competition and evolving industry trends.

Unlike today's appliances, which wear out within a few years, these legacy brands built products that withstood the ravages of time and functioned well for decades. Surprisingly, many of these brands didn't start out as appliance manufacturers. Long before becoming household names, some of them made telegraph systems, farm machinery, and electrical equipment.

These visionary companies steadily adapted their engineering expertise and were prepared to meet the growing demand for household appliances that followed the electrification of homes. Newer appliance giants now dominate the market, but these legacy brands laid the foundation for the modern appliance industry. In this article, we'll look at 14 of the oldest appliance brands still active in the market and how they have grown over the past century.