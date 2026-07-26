5 Appliance Brands That Are Owned By Electrolux

The appliance market is filled with different brands, each vying for the attention of buyers online or on the floor of a showroom. Many of these brands are owned by larger parent corporations: take, for example, Whirlpool, which owns at least 10 different brands that buyers might recognize. Electrolux is another major player in the appliance market, selling products both under its own name and under a variety of subsidiaries. The company has been selling appliances since 1919, and today it sells more than 60 million products annually.

Company founder Axel Wenner-Gren turned Electrolux from a small Swedish vacuum cleaner manufacturer into a global brand partly by orchestrating a series of high-profile marketing stunts. Among other things, he created vacuum-shaped cars in the company's early days, and even managed to sell a vacuum to the Vatican by showing how ineffective his competitor's products were.

Still, those stunts wouldn't have translated into long-term sales success so well if the company's products weren't also consistently well-liked by buyers. Over the decades, Electrolux gradually eventually acquired a number of other rival appliance brands, with these five being the most notable brands that remain available to buyers today.