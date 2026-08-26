9 Cars That Kept Americans Moving During The Great Depression

It would be hard to blame a young American in the Roaring Twenties for believing they had been dropped at the doorstep of a prosperous future. Art Deco lettering on newfangled skyscrapers, new age jazz music wafting over radio waves, and thousands of feet dancing the Charleston, bootleggers running liquor in proto-NASCAR stock cars, bob haircuts, constitutional amendments, assembly lines, and more colored the country — it seemed we were on the edge of a new era, and we were, but not a desirable one.

The Great Depression remains the single most consequential and severe economic recession in history, and while it was a global event, America arguably felt it the most. The Roaring Twenties introduced the public to the stock market, and the era's optimism made it an enticing venture. Millions of everyday people invested large portions of their income in the stock market, often borrowing to do so, convinced that their eventual returns would pay off the loans.

The bubble burst on October 29th, 1929, Black Tuesday. Everyone sold, and many were left not just in debt from poor investments but also from loans they took out to make those investments in the first place. Trust in the banks collapsed, and everyone wanted their imaginary money withdrawn for cash; global trade slowed, nobody bought anything, and nobody sold anything. America flew too close to the sun and went from anticipating a golden renaissance to being dropped into the pits of destitution. But Americans still drove.