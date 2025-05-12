Why Is The 1932 Ford Called A Deuce?

You've probably heard the name before, even if you can't recognize a Ford "Deuce" by its shape or details. Perhaps it was while listening to The Beach Boys, while walking around a car show, or maybe you were watching "American Graffiti." So, how exactly did one Ford automobile, from one specific model year, become so prolific that it's known across both car culture and popular culture itself as the "Deuce" roadster? It all starts back in 1932.

That was the year when Ford introduced its groundbreaking replacement for the Model A. Deuce is a slang term for "two," often used while playing cards or rolling dice. So, from the year 1932, you get "Deuce." The nickname is simple, but the car and its impact on hot-rodding and automotive history are immense.

Long before it became a favorite of racers and customizers, the 1932 Ford was already a game-changer. And the significance of the Deuce was as much about the engine as it was the car itself. That engine was the Ford Flathead V8.