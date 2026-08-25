5 Of The Most Affordable V6 Sedans You Can Buy In 2026

In recent years, the SUV has solidified itself as the body style of choice for the majority of new car buyers. According to Edmunds, 60.9% of retail new-vehicle registrations in the United States in 2025 were SUVs. The continued popularity of both SUVs and trucks has led manufacturers to cut their sedan lineups dramatically over the last decade, and that trend doesn't look to be reversing in the near future either.

At the same time, tightening emissions regulations and changing buyer preferences have seen engines drop in both displacement and cylinder count. Turbocharging and hybridization mean that today's smaller engines offer similar power to their larger predecessors while being significantly more efficient. That's bad news for anyone looking to replace their aging V6-powered sedan with a like-for-like equivalent, as many affordable models like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord are now available only with four-cylinder engines under the hood.

The remaining V6-powered sedans on the market in 2026 hail from premium brands, and they sport correspondingly premium price tags. That said, average new car prices are still hovering around record-high levels, with the average new vehicle in July 2026 costing $49,855, according to KBB. In that context, the V6 sedans left on the market today don't look unreasonably priced, although they're still far from being cheap. These five models are the most affordable V6 sedans that you can buy new in 2026, ordered from the priciest to the least expensive.