Toyota's Tundra TRD Pro May Not Have A V8, But It Can Still Keep Up With Ford And Ram

I've driven a lot of midsize pickup trucks lately, taking them on trails, moving couches around, and exploring campsites loaded up with gear. They're the sort of trucks that fit most city lifestyles, at least the lifestyles of people who want to add a bit of utility and adventure to the mix, and that's right up my alley. The 2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a skill set that meets right at the utility-and-adventure intersection, but it's much bigger than the sort of trucks I've been driving, testing, and enjoying these days. So when a Tundra became available for me to test, I decided to give it a go, with a specific mission in mind.

Sure, I've tested plenty of full-size trucks over the years, including a recent stint behind the wheel of the re-introduced TRX, and there are multiple trucks for the off-road gearhead who wants tire-shredding horsepower: the aforementioned Ram, or the F-150 Raptor R, for example. But I wanted to know if the TRD Pro could bridge the gap between ultra-capable mid-size-off-road rigs and ultra-price full sizers.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

It's just as big as the other full-size pickups, but the Tundra is a little less expensive than some of those competitors, and until the rumored TRD Hammer arrives it's the best off-roader Toyota's got. Geared up and only slightly aired down, I took this particularly blue Tundra out to put it through its paces and see if it can occupy a special place in the truck world.