5 Luxury Features The New Maybach S-Class Has That Your Car Will Probably Never Get

There's a certain level of luxury that provides more than just made-to-order materials and premium cabin construction. On top of being comfortable, quiet, and unassailable on the road, brands like Mercedes-Maybach have to go beyond the standard approach to upscale motoring. They have to offer an abundance of customization choices for the affluent, with the sort of attention to detail that doesn't allow for the mislaying of a single stitch.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Mercedes recently invited me out to drive their latest flagship sedan, the big, stately Maybach S-Class — specifically the V12-powered S 680. It's received a number of aesthetic upgrades, like a new front fascia, new interior touches, and a suite of new tech. It's the sort of vehicle that needs to appeal to the most discerning crowd, one for whom preposterously powerful engines and a quiet cabin aren't enough to impress. The Mercedes-Maybach has to go further.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

There are a lot of impressive features on the S-Class like the pull-out tables in the back, the rear-seat touchscreens, and even a stunningly good 31-speaker 1,500-watt stereo that help add to the sedan's allure, but those are the sorts of things you can find on some pretty common cars these days. Touchscreens? Good stereos? The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has to stand out by offering more innovative, over-the-top features: namely the stuff that you'll likely never see in your standard commuter. Thankfully, that's exactly what it offers.