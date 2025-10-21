The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Is A Bunch Of Decisions I'm Too Poor To Understand

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is not a shy car. No SL is exactly subtle, but Maybach's chrome-all-the-things aesthetic and the duo-tone finish of the two launch configurations — this White Ambiance in matte white, or Red Ambiance with gloss red, each paired with a contrast black hood — seem determined to draw attention to the fact that you spent a whole lot of money on a luxury roadster.

$224,900 plus $1,150 destination and the $1,300 gas-guzzler penalty, in fact, placing the Maybach at the top of the SL tree and leaving no cabin gadget or luxury appointment absent. Maybach buyers, it seems, aren't inclined to leave options boxes unchecked. All for a look that I suspect plays better in the typical stomping grounds of high-end droptops, like Los Angeles. On the mean midwestern streets of Michigan, few seemed moved.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Nobody asked me what it was, in fact, though maybe that's just a sign that Mercedes sufficiently branded it. A gleaming "Maybach" legend across the pinstripe grille, and a proudly-perky Mercedes badge sprouting above it. That's unique to the Maybach-flavored SL, as is the chrome fin that guides your eye down the hood's centerline.