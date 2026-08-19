5 Of Tractor Supply's Most Affordable Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers

When you have a large yard, investing in a ride-on mower might be a necessity. If you run a lawn maintenance company, it's even more important to cover a large area with minimal human effort. However, not all riding lawn mowers work the same way. In terms of zero turn versus riding lawn mowers, the former offers more navigation control. Although there may be a learning curve when it comes to driving a zero-turn mower, you generally can't beat professional equipment for speed and ease of operation.

Since zero-turn lawn mowers are more or less an upgrade from a basic riding lawn mower, there is a caveat. Thus, you would be right to expect a higher price tag. Sticker price isn't everything, which means a high-priced model could still have drawbacks. If affordability is a priority, you'll want to stay tuned. We did some research to figure out which zero-turn lawn mowers are the most affordable at Tractor Supply.

We started with all the zero-turn mowers available, then sorted them by price, lowest to highest. Then, we eliminated models that were currently on sale, so that the list includes only those mowers that are always affordable, not just those that are temporarily discounted. To make sure our recommendations apply whether you shop online or in the store, we also skipped over "online-only" deals. These are the most affordable zero-turn lawn mowers at Tractor Supply, and they're all under $5,000.