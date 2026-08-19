5 Of Tractor Supply's Most Affordable Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers
When you have a large yard, investing in a ride-on mower might be a necessity. If you run a lawn maintenance company, it's even more important to cover a large area with minimal human effort. However, not all riding lawn mowers work the same way. In terms of zero turn versus riding lawn mowers, the former offers more navigation control. Although there may be a learning curve when it comes to driving a zero-turn mower, you generally can't beat professional equipment for speed and ease of operation.
Since zero-turn lawn mowers are more or less an upgrade from a basic riding lawn mower, there is a caveat. Thus, you would be right to expect a higher price tag. Sticker price isn't everything, which means a high-priced model could still have drawbacks. If affordability is a priority, you'll want to stay tuned. We did some research to figure out which zero-turn lawn mowers are the most affordable at Tractor Supply.
We started with all the zero-turn mowers available, then sorted them by price, lowest to highest. Then, we eliminated models that were currently on sale, so that the list includes only those mowers that are always affordable, not just those that are temporarily discounted. To make sure our recommendations apply whether you shop online or in the store, we also skipped over "online-only" deals. These are the most affordable zero-turn lawn mowers at Tractor Supply, and they're all under $5,000.
Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1
The Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 was the most affordable zero-turn mower at Tractor Supply at the time of writing. At just under $3,500, the price was great even before the promised lower-in-cart amount. While you can find larger mowers under the $5,000 price ceiling at Tractor Supply, the Ultima ZT1 has a 42-inch cutting width. That's not the largest Tractor Supply offers, and it's not the smallest either.
What Cub Cadet does have that's somewhat unique is the fact that its mowers are Kawasaki-powered; Tractor Supply specifically lists the Kawasaki motor as a highlight on the Ultima ZT1. Highlights of the Ultima ZT1 are its top speed of 7.5 miles per hour, a rating of 21.5 horsepower, its tubular steel frame, and a 3-year warranty.
Cub Cadet mowers also have had a good reputation over time, which might inspire confidence despite the relatively low price point. Plus, Cub Cadet has other zero-turn mowers under our price ceiling that could also be worth a look. Finally, Cub Cadet mowers are made in the U.S. at facilities across Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Cub Cadet Z2
Unsurprisingly, Cub Cadet has multiple zero-turn mowers that are more affordable than other brands. While the Ultima ZT1 was the lowest priced at Tractor Supply, the 42-inch Z2 model easily came in second. Like its siblings, the Z2 has a Kawasaki engine, can reach speeds of around 7 miles per hour, and has a tubular steel frame. While it doesn't come with all the bells and whistles, you can add on various attachments and accessories like baggers, carts, and more.
Although the 42-inch model is quite affordable at about $3,600, the 52-inch model only tacks on a few hundred dollars and comes in at around $3,900. The larger Z2 is also rated for 23 horsepower, compared to the 21.5 HP of the 42-inch model.
In addition to Cub Cadet's 3-year warranty, other limited warranties may apply, covering the frame and deck, for example. At this price point, it may be reassuring to have those warranties on board. However, the fact that Cub Cadet models are manufactured in the U.S. may make getting replacement parts easier, should you need them.
Bad Boy MZ Rambler
The third most affordable zero-turn lawn mower at Tractor Supply is the Bad Boy MZ Rambler. The 19-horsepower mower has a cutting width of 42 inches and at five gallons has a larger gas tank than, for comparison purposes, Cub Cadet models the same size. One of the MZ Rambler's most boasted-about features is its all-steel deck, which has welded surfaces with reinforced edges.
Warranty coverage on the MZ Rambler is a bit lower than other affordable models in this class, with a 2-year warranty (Cub Cadet has a 3-year term). Yet one of the manufacturer's notable descriptors is that Bad Boy mowers are U.S.-made. While that doesn't mean your machine will always work perfectly, it's nice to know parts are available domestically.
That said, we do have to point out that Bad Boy is ranked rather low by Consumer Reports. Although Husqvarna and Ariens also ranked below other mower brands, Bad Boy came in between the two in the second spot. That doesn't mean every Bad Boy mower is a bad buy, but it's something to be aware of when considering a purchase — even if the MZ Rambler's $3,799 price tag looks appealing.
Cub Cadet Ultima
Yet another Cub Cadet model makes the list of out the ranks of the most affordable zero-turn mowers at Tractor Supply. With a larger cutting width of 54 inches, the Cub Cadet Ultima features a 24 horsepower engine and can hit 7 miles per hour. Cub Cadet recommends the Ultima for areas up to four acres, and it's said to be able to handle slight hills.
While multiple Cub Cadet mower models use Kawasaki engines, the Ultima does not. Instead, this model has a Kohler 700 Series V-Twin. It also features a Hydro-Gear 2200 drive system, which is designed to be low-maintenance.
The Ultima has a 3-year unlimited-hour warranty, plus a lifetime warranty on the frame and the deck. Good warranty coverage can't protect you from everything, but it's nice to have. Plus, at around $3,800, the Cub Cadet Ultima has a competitive price tag compared to many other models at Tractor Supply.
Bad Boy Magnum
Another affordable zero-turn lawn mower at Tractor Supply is the Bad Boy Magnum. The Magnum has a 54-inch cutting width and a 24 horsepower engine. It uses a Rehlko-Kohler engine and has a six-gallon gas tank for more mowing with fewer refills. A two-year warranty offers peace of mind, and an all-steel deck aims for durability.
Bad Boy also notes that the Magnum has an "advanced steering system," which suggests good maneuverability. In the event of a failure or getting your mower stuck, some Bad Boy models have bypass rods that make manually pushing a zero turn mower easier. Here's hoping you don't need that feature, but it's good to know about.
Bad Boy has a whole range of zero turn lawn mowers, and the Magnum just happens to be one of the most affordable. Bad Boy also makes tractors for bigger jobs, but don't expect those to be priced anywhere near the $4,000 the Magnum costs.